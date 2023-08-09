Destinee Oberg commits to UND women's basketball to finish career near family

GRAND FORKS — As a fourth-year center on the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team last year, Destinee Oberg traveled to North Dakota State in November for a non conference game.

That was the first time she played in front of her maternal grandparents since high school.

Their declining health and the chance to play an hour south of their Hoople, N.D., home led Oberg to transfer to UND to play her final year of eligibility.

Last year’s game in Fargo “was a little snapshot of what I could be looking forward to,” Oberg said.

“Especially with this being my last year of college basketball, I wanted to be able to connect with my family and be within like arm's reach if they need me,” she said. “That's kind of the best of both worlds that I have here.”

Oberg isn’t unfamiliar with coach Mallory Bernhard, either. Bernhard was an assistant at UND when the team recruited Oberg, a four and a half star prospect who played high school basketball at Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield, Minn., and John F. Kennedy High School in Bloomington, Minn.

Oberg, who's 6-foot-3, was the No. 6 post player and No. 38 prospect in the country out of high school, and she ultimately committed to Arkansas. She played in 39 games over three seasons with the Razorbacks, appearing in 19 her junior year when she averaged 1.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

After three years in Fayetteville, she transferred to Minnesota. Oberg played in 25 games last year and averaged 1.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Statistics aside, Oberg will bring leadership and four years of Power 5 women’s basketball experience to Grand Forks.

“Talent is one thing, but as we got to know the word about Destinee over these past few years, the thing that was always brought up is how great of a teammate she is and the kind of leader she can be,” Bernhard said in a release announcing Oberg’s commitment. “I am excited for what she will do on the court as she is as healthy as she has ever been, but the leadership and experiences she has had will be tremendous for our team.”

Oberg knows she can provide insight to teammates and coaches and, as a fifth year, bridge any gap that exists and “connect with the upperclassmen and underclassmen and try to bring everyone together and continue to work hard while having as much fun as we can,” she said.

With the graduation of core leaders Claire Orth, Joli Daninger, Juliet Gordon and Maggie Manson, Bernhard is looking for a player to fill a leadership role. Oberg knows she can, and it’s one of her personal goals this year.

“Being more vocal on the floor and being able to step into a vocal leader role,” she said. “Being able to teach my fellow teammates as well as kind of teaching even coaches about some of the stuff that I may know, and just letting my game speak for me.”