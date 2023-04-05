COLLEGE NOTES: Mayville State names Brandon McGruder as men's basketball coach

MAYVILLE, N.D. — Mayville State began the men’s basketball season without a coach. But that didn’t put a damper on the season.

Brandon McGruder was tabbed the interim coach just as the season began. And he led the Comets to a North Star Athletic Conference postseason title and a berth in the NAIA Division II national basketball tournament.

The Comets eliminated the interim tag on Tuesday, announcing that McGruder will become the head coach of the program on July 1 when his new contract goes into effect.

McGruder took over when Darren Tighe resigned in the fall. He later became the head coach at Dakota State in Madison, S.D.

McGruder led Mayville to a 25-6 record. He also was named the NSAA coach of the year.

"I am grateful for this amazing opportunity, McGruder said. "It's an honor to continue to coach this program and represent Mayville State and the community. I look forward to building on the success of the recent years."

A native of Omaha, Neb., McGruder came to Mayville State after serving the previous six years as head assistant coach for the Central Arizona College men's basketball program. His duties included coordination of recruiting, player development, fundraising, community outreach, and academic affairs.

He helped the Vaqueros reach the ACCAC semifinals in his first two seasons as an assistant. In the 2021-22 season, the Vaqueros earned their highest seed in the ACCAC tournament since 2015.

Acting as the recruiting coordinator McGruder helped recruit and coach one NJCAA All-American, six All-Conference players, five NCAA Division I signees, four NCAA Division II signees and numerous others who went on to play at four-year universities. Along with on-the-court success, McGruder has coached three NJCAA Academic All-Americans during his tenure.

Prior to coaching at Central Arizona College, McGruder was assistant coach at Peru State College for two years and was an assistant coach at Central High School in Phoenix, Ariz., for one year. He played collegiately at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Iowa Western Community College, and Southeast Community College.

"We are delighted to continue our association with Coach McGruder," said Mayville State University Athletic Director Jay DeCann. "He has great experience as a coach and player of the game of basketball and did an outstanding job of coaching the Comets during his time as interim coach."

UMC sweeps NSIC games

As the region battles more poor weather with the midweek blizzard, Minnesota-Crookston has managed to find places to play baseball.

And the Golden Eagles are having another successful season despite the poor spring weather.

UMC swept Upper Iowa on Tuesday, winning 6-5 in the opener before earning a 13-3 win in the nightcap.

Minnesota Crookston moved to a three-game winning streak, improving to 20-11 overall and 10-3 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Josh Dykhoff, a freshman from Wadena, Minn., hit his seventh home run of the season to propel the Golden Eagles to a come-from-behind win in the opener. Dykhoff’s blast capped off a four-run sixth inning for UMC

He also started the game on the mound, going 3.1 innings. He allowed four runs on six hits. Dykhoff struck out two and walked one.

Derin Gaudette picked up the win in relief, his first as a Golden Eagle. Gaudette is 1-1 after giving up just one run on two hits in 2.2 innings. Conner Richardson, a senior from Grand Forks, earned his second save of the season after allowing no runs and no hits in an inning of work.

Dykhoff went 3-for-3. Sawyer Satrom went 1-for-3, with a run scored while Jake Hjelle, a former East Grand Forks standout, went 1-for-3, with an RBI.

Minnesota Crookston scored six runs in the first and four in the fourth en route to its 10-run win in the second game. Brody Sorenson of Grand Forks got the win in relief, going 4.2 innings, allowing no runs and only three hits.

Satrom paced the Golden Eagles, going 3-of-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.

The Golden Eagles will play at Augustana on Friday and Saturday. UMC is in third place in the NSIC, while Augustana is in second.

MSUM coach to retire

MSU Moorhead head volleyball coach Bob Jones has announced his retirement from coaching.

The announcement will cap a 33-year coaching career for Jones. His retirement will be effective following the spring semester as Jones completed his second full season as MSUM head coach in the fall of 2022 and his third overall. Jones navigated the Dragons through the COVID-19 pandemic as a first-year head coach in 2020 with that season eventually being canceled entirely.

"The decision to retire from coaching has been difficult as it has blessed me with so many memories and friendships over the past 33 years that I will cherish forever. I would like to thank athletic director Chad Markuson for the opportunity to lead the Dragon volleyball program," said Jones.

