Bentiu Panoam joins UND men’s basketball coaching staff

The former four-year guard at UND is joining Paul Sather’s coaching staff as director of basketball operations.

UND NDSU 4.jpg
Bentiu Panoam, a UND senior guard, dribbles toward the lane during the first half of the Hawks' loss to NDSU Feb. 26, 2022, at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks.
Korrie Wenzel / Grand Forks Herald
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 2:57 PM

GRAND FORKS — Bentiu Panoam is back with UND men’s basketball.

The former guard was named the new director of basketball operations Monday.

"We are excited about Bentiu joining our staff," said UND men's basketball coach Paul Sather. "Having coached him for three years, he is very familiar with our program, the university, and the community of Grand Forks. His academic background along with his experience as a student athlete at UND made him a perfect fit as our new Director of Basketball Operations. We couldn't be more excited for him to return."

Panoam transferred to UND in 2018 after a season at Northwest Kansas Tech. He started 52 games as a Hawk over his four year career.

He averaged 5.9 points per game, 1.9 rebounds per game and 1.2 assists per game in his career, and shot 40.9% from the floor and 37% from three.

Panoam helped the Hawks reach the quarterfinals of the Summit League tournament in 2020-21.

The Anchorage, Alaska, native received his undergraduate degree in finance and his MBA at UND.

By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe has covered area preps and University of North Dakota athletics for the Herald since July 2023. She graduated from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 701-780-1268 or asharpe@gfherald.com.
