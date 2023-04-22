Back again, James Madison's Tyree Ihenacho will transfer to UND men's basketball

GRAND FORKS — You never know what the NCAA transfer portal may bring.

In a rare move, former UND men's basketball player Tyree Ihenacho has decided to transfer back to the Fighting Hawks after two seasons at James Madison.

Ihenacho announced his decision on Instagram on Saturday.

Ihenacho, a Prior Lake, Minn., native, was the 2021 Summit League Freshman of the Year at UND, starting 22 of 23 games and averaging 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

In 2020-21, Ihenacho was the only Summit League player in the Top 10 in rebounding (10th), assists (second) and steals (third).

ADVERTISEMENT

Ihenacho, a big point guard at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, battled injury troubles at James Madison. In 2021-22, Ihenacho was limited to 14 games and eight starts. He averaged 3.7 points, 3.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

In 2022-23, Ihenacho made 14 starts following a preseason injury where he broke his hand. He averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Ihenacho's commitment made for a busy week for UND recruiting. During the week, UND also landed commitments from Iowa State transfer Eli King, junior college transfer Deng Mayar and Grand Forks Red River product Zach Kraft.

Ihenacho is expected to compete for playing time with UND's point guard in 2022-23 Jalun Trent, who started 30 games. Trent averaged 6.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.