After string of UND's recent commitments, Fighting Hawks guard Jalun Trent has entered the transfer portal

Trent started 30 of 33 games last season, averaging 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

The Fighting Hawks' Jalun Trent (4) breaks through the Denver Pioneers defense on a layup in the first half of a Summit League men's basketball game at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Today at 3:49 PM

GRAND FORKS — The NCAA transfer portal gives and takes.

After the UND men's basketball team received four verbal commitments last week, Fighting Hawks guard Jalun Trent entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Trent, a 6-foot-4 junior from Baltimore, started 30 of 33 games for the Hawks last season, finishing with averages of 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Last season was Trent's first in Grand Forks. He played junior college at Cochise College in Arizona, averaging 9.4 points, 8.0 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Trent was known more for his defense (22 steals) and distributing (2.4 assists per game) than his outside shooting (23.3 percent from the 3-point line and 53.8 percent from the free-throw line).

Trent's role was about to see considerable competition. Last week, UND received a commitment from Iowa State transfer guard Eli King and James Madison point guard Tyree Ihenacho, who was the Summit League Freshman of the Year in 2021 for UND.

Ihenacho's immediate eligibility, however, is unclear. The Prior Lake, Minn., native would need an NCAA waiver to avoid sitting out one season for a second transfer.

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
