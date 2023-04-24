After string of UND's recent commitments, Fighting Hawks guard Jalun Trent has entered the transfer portal

GRAND FORKS — The NCAA transfer portal gives and takes.

After the UND men's basketball team received four verbal commitments last week, Fighting Hawks guard Jalun Trent entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Trent, a 6-foot-4 junior from Baltimore, started 30 of 33 games for the Hawks last season, finishing with averages of 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Last season was Trent's first in Grand Forks. He played junior college at Cochise College in Arizona, averaging 9.4 points, 8.0 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Trent was known more for his defense (22 steals) and distributing (2.4 assists per game) than his outside shooting (23.3 percent from the 3-point line and 53.8 percent from the free-throw line).

Trent's role was about to see considerable competition. Last week, UND received a commitment from Iowa State transfer guard Eli King and James Madison point guard Tyree Ihenacho, who was the Summit League Freshman of the Year in 2021 for UND.

Ihenacho's immediate eligibility, however, is unclear. The Prior Lake, Minn., native would need an NCAA waiver to avoid sitting out one season for a second transfer.