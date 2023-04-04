After opening 2022 with three first-time Division I starters, UND's 2023 offensive line in a better place

GRAND FORKS — The UND football team traveled to the University of Nebraska to open the 2022 season with little idea what to expect from the Fighting Hawks' offensive line.

UND would line up against the Cornhuskers with a 19-year-old from little Fordville, N.D., starting at tackle (Sam Hagen), a first-time sophomore starter at center (Peyton Lotysz) and a first-time Division I starter and junior college transfer at guard (Brayden Bryant).

The Hawks' coaching staff has a much better idea of what to expect up front heading into 2023.

Not only does UND return all five starters along the offensive line, but the Hawks are finally starting to feel comfortable with the depth accumulated at the position group.

"You look at our depth chart this spring, and you're comfortable playing eight, nine guys, where last year we're going to Nebraska and having to test it out and see what we have," UND offensive coordinator Danny Freund said. "I think it's a credit to (offensive line coach Joe Pawlak) and our recruiting and the way (Pawlak) develops guys. It's also a credit to (UND strength coach Nate Baukol). It's also on the players for developing a toughness. The offensive line group has to be the most unselfish unit. They do the dirty work. It's fun to see the love they have for each other."

ADVERTISEMENT

The line will be anchored by sixth-year senior Donny Ventrelli, who was all-Missouri Valley Football Conference second team a year ago.

UND also returns starters Bryant, Seth Anderson, Danny Carroll and Easton Kilty. Lotysz and Hagen also return with starting experience, while redshirt freshman Cade Borud is pushing for playing time. Senior Colin Lavell, who started four games in 2021, has taken turns at center in practice, as well.

Fighting Hawks nose guard Jalen Morrison lines up opposite offensive lineman Easton Kilty, left, during morning football practice at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

"In our league, up front is where you win," Freund said. "If you can shore up the O-line, D-line and get those guys good — and you have to have a quarterback, too — but then you can build around that."

At spring ball, UND is handing more reps to the younger players — knowing what Ventrelli and Kilty bring to the table based on years of game experience.

"Right now, it's about development and building depth," Freund said. "Let's get our young guys playing against our 1s on defense."

Fighting Hawks offensive linesman Sam Hagen pushes back teammate Seth Anderson, left, as UND offensive line assistant coach Joe Pawlak, right, gives instruction during the first morning football practice of the season at Memorial Stadium in Grand Forks on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Another noticeable development at spring ball is UND's efforts to increase the versatility of the offensive line. Ventrelli, Kilty and Hagen have all taken turns at both guard and tackle. Others have rotated at guard and center.

"The more versatile you are as an offensive line, the better chance you have to play and help the team," Freund said. "Center is really critical. That guy touches the ball every play."

UND's options at center are deep this spring. Carroll and Lotysz have started games there for the Hawks, while Borud is considered to possess all-conference level potential. Lavell has also been a pleasant surprise inside this spring after competing early in his career at tackle and guard.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At practice, when the ball is on the ground, you don't have flow," Freund said. "Through 12 practices (this spring), we're limiting mistakes and that comes from being a veteran team, so it's cool to see the development there."