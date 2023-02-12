UND routs Omaha to complete Summit road sweep

OMAHA, Neb. — UND's offense was on target for the second game in a row, leading the Fighting Hawks to a 79-61 Summit League road win over Omaha on Saturday.

It was UND's third-straight win and imporved the Hawks to 8-6 in the Summit and 15-9 overall. UND now is in a second-place tie in the Summit standings.

North Dakota came out hot for the second game in a row as it scored 51 points in the first half, a season high.

Kacie Borowicz led UND with 24 points while Maggie Manson added 12 points, going 4-for-5 on 3-point attempts.

The Hawks came out on fire in the first half on both sides of the ball. The first quarter UND would go on 11-1 run for the first 6 minutes and 29 seconds.

The strong finish of the first quarter gave the Fighting Hawks the momentum headed into the second quarter. UND would drop another 30 points in the second, shooting 76.9 percent from the floor. UND led 51-20 at the break.

UND slowed the game down in the second half, worked to protect the lead. Omaha would work to try and chip away at the 31-point deficit. UNO would hold UND to only 28 points in the second half. Omaha never got closer than 14 points.

UND won big on Thursday at Denver, giving the Hawks the weekend road sweep.

"This was a great way to cap off a big weekend," said UND coach Mallory Bernhard. "We really locked in and met the challenge of bringing the energy of the Betty on the road with us.

"We came out really strong defensively and it helped get our offense going. We executed exactly as we wanted to for the first 20 minutes and did a nice job staying focused and not backing down for the final 20."

UND will host Oral Roberts on Thursday and Kansas City on Saturday to conclude its home Summit League schedule.