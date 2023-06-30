Billion-to-1 shots: NW Minnesota man does the unthinkable with ace, double eagle in same round

FARGO — Calculating the odds of what Cody Aldinger did on Wednesday at the Hawley Golf Club may literally require somebody with a doctorate in mathematics. The Hawley, Minn., resident recorded a hole-in-one and double eagle in the same round.

How rare was it? It happens maybe once a year. Golf Monthly reported a golfer in Australia who accomplished the same feat was the only amateur in the world to do it this year — at least until Aldinger stepped to the No. 8 tee box at Hawley. He aced that hole and followed it six holes later sinking his second shot on a par-5, also called an albatross.

“Lucky, lucky night,” Aldinger said. “Lottery tickets are next.”

Aldinger, playing with his son Brayden Aldinger, got his ace from 193 yards out using a 4-hybrid. The ball bounced once on the green and disappeared, with Brayden thinking it went in and Cody thinking it went long.

Both had a hard time seeing it from the tee box. A six-handicapper, it was his first hole-in-one.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was excited and shaking,” Cody said.

So excited that he topped his next tee shot and got a double bogey, which was followed by some sage advice from Brayden.

“He said, dad, just settle down and play golf, you have to frame this scorecard,” Cody said.

On the par-5 14th hole, Cody found himself 268 yards from the hole. He took his 3-wood from an elevated look and made perfect contact.

“As soon as I hit it, I just turned to (Brayden) and said I’m putting for eagle,” Cody said. “I turned around and put my club in the bag and didn’t even watch the ball flight. As soon as I hit it I was kind of being cocky.”

Both players approached the green, with Cody looking for his ball thinking once again he went long. Brayden suggested to check the hole. Cody grabbed his wedge and putter to prepare for his next shot when he walked by the hole and saw his ball.

The scorecard and two golf balls of Cody Aldinger and his son Brayden Aldinger showing his historic round of golf. Submitted photo

The PGA estimates about 200 golfers a year make a double eagle.

“They're definitely far more rare than aces,” said Dean Knuth, former senior director of handicap for the USGA in a PGA.com story. “Someone has to hit two great shots. You have to have length and ability. Only a small percentage of golfers, less than 10%, ever reach a par 5 in two. That means 90% of golfers don't have a chance of making one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The PGA didn’t calculate the odds of an albatross and ace in the same round. Aldinger said in his online research he found one estimate at 72 billion-to-1.

“I don’t know how legit that is,” Cody said, “but it’s pretty insane. I have not found a whole lot of other stories out there that accomplished the same thing. It’s kind of crazy.”

Last year, WRAL-TV in Raleigh, N.C., reported that a local club professional, Billy Deming, recorded an ace and albatross in back-to-back holes. His hole-in-one was from 210 yards and the albatross from 235.

Deming told the station in his research that nobody had ever done it on consecutive holes. Aldinger waited several holes before accomplishing his feat. It came one month after former Fargo resident Coy Papachek recorded a hole-in-one on a 454-yard par-4 at Rose Creek, with Matt Cook having a connection to both rarities.

He’s the head professional at Rose Creek and is a friend of Aldinger. Cook had never heard of a player recording an albatross and ace in the same round.

“I don't know the odds, but it has to be in the billions,” Aldinger said with a laugh. “An albatross by itself is so difficult to achieve by itself. And with Coy that’s not something you see every day.”

Brayden, 16, is a member of the Hawley golf team. Cody Aldinger, who works for KLJ Engineering in Fargo, is in his second year as president of the Hawley Golf Club Board of Directors. The two barely finished their round before darkness set in.

“I couldn’t sleep for a while because I was so wired so I was up late enjoying the experience,” Cody said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next task is to find some sort of frame that will hold two golf balls and a scorecard, which for now are stored in a safe.

“My son and I signed the scorecard and it was verified,” Cody said.