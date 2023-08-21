Big summer for Nick Schaefer continues with Grand Forks all-city title

GRAND FORKS — Nick Schaefer is having a summer to remember on the golf course.

After winning the Birchmont in Bemidji in July, Schaefer can add another crown to his total.

Schaefer shot a 72 on a rainy Sunday at King's Walk to win the two-day Grand Forks all-city golf title by one stroke over Matt Norby and Duane Wages.

"I've hit it as good as I've hit in years this year," Schaefer said. "The putter has been good. It struggled on the front today but on the back it was good. I feel like if I can get myself somewhat close on the back, I can try to bring it home. Obviously, today I was very fortunate to do that."

Schaefer started the day two strokes back from Norby, the clubhouse leader after Day 1 at the Grand Forks Country Club. Both Schaefer and Norby saw a hard charge from Wages, who fired a 69 — four strokes better than anyone Sunday.

"It was not easy," Schaefer said. "It was raining hard on the front nine. It was a battle to survive out of the gate. I got pretty far back early and the putter let me down on the front, but I finished pretty well down the stretch and made three birdies on the last five holes.

"Matt is a good friend, and we play a lot of golf. It was bittersweet to win on 18 there. I was hoping he'd make his putt to go to an extra hole because he played well for two days. Duane played very well. He basically lapped the field. That's a good score today. The first nine was not easy."

Schaefer, 33 and a 2008 Grand Forks Red River graduate, thinks he has won four all-city golf titles but isn't sure.

"I play a little less than I used to with one kid and a second on the way, but my wife is gracious enough to let me play tournaments when I want to play," Schaefer said.

After Schaefer, Norby and Wages, Josh Bergrud finished fourth, while Coltyn Sanderson and Cole Hanson tied for fifth.

Barry Romo won the senior's division with a two-day total of 151 to beat Nick's uncle, Gregg Schaefer by one stroke.

In the women's division, Morgan Hetletved ran away with the title thanks to a dominant round of 68 on Sunday. Liz Olson finished second.

