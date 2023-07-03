Another tennis facility converted to pickleball as sport continues to boom in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — Another tennis facility in Greater Grand Forks has been converted into pickleball.

Optimist Park's two tennis courts have been wiped out and changed into a pickleball-only facility.

Six newly resurfaced pickleball courts opened to the public on June 28 in the south Grand Forks location.

In 2021, East Grand Forks converted O'Leary Park into the city's first pickleball-specific facility with eight courts. It has served as the primary home for the Grand Cities Pickleball Club since the organization's formation in 2018.

Grand Forks has four other courts — two at Abbott Park and two at Symington Park. Abbott and Symington, which were once tennis-only parks, each eliminated one tennis court and kept one in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Optimist is now the first pickleball-only facility on the Grand Forks side of the Red River.

"We knew there was a growing demand for pickleball," said Mike Orr, the director of facilities and programs with the Grand Forks Park District. "Outdoor locations have been very successful at O'Leary Park in East Grand Forks. For us, it was identifying locations that work. We only have the two courts at Abbott and the two at Symington. So, there was definitely a need for more. The pickleball community was looking for more, so it's something we've been looking for. Optimist seemed like a good spot."

Public tennis courts are still in the neighborhood.

Choice Health and Fitness, located just two blocks away, has six outdoor courts. Those are available to the general public unless there are programs, events or tournaments being played.

Orr said the response has been positive to Optimist's new pickleball courts. On the first day the facility opened, all six courts were in use.

"We've had some comments from people in the neighborhood who wanted to see them," Orr said. "We were in contact with the pickleball community throughout this. We've had a good response on them so far. There are other locations we want to do something with in the coming years, too."

The sport's popularity has exploded throughout the United States in recent years. In Greater Grand Forks, there are now nearly 200 members of the Grand Cities Pickleball Club.

"Pickleball is growing like crazy," Orr said. "It's like racquetball in the '80s. Everyone had racquetball courts and facilities — clubs, military bases. . . pickleball is growing now. A big part of it is the wide range of people that can play the sport — from kids to seniors. They can all play it."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grand Cities Pickleball Club plays at Hyslop Sports Center during the winter — it has nine courts — but with Hyslop potentially coming down after the 2023-24 sports season, the club is seeking new places for indoor play.

PlayIt Multi-Sport Complex, which recently opened, has four courts available for pickleball.

For more information on organized play, visit GrandCitiesPickleball.com.