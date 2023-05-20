99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

After recovering from fiery sprint car incident, Mark Dobmeier back in Victory Lane

Dobmeier wins 30-lap sprint feature Friday night at RCS

052023 S GFH RACING0261.jpg
NOSA sprints driver Mark Dobmeier cruises past the pits at Grand Forks' River Cities Speedway during a heat race as part of the season opener on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Wayne Nelson
By Wayne Nelson
Today at 11:53 PM

GRAND FORKS — Mark Dobmeier had no concerns about climbing back into his No. 13 black and yellow sprint car Friday night.

Not even after surviving a fiery sprint car incident in Arizona two months ago that badly burned his legs.

But after hospitalization, surgery and physical therapy, Dobmeier was back in his sprint car for the first time since that incident. And he looked as if nothing had happened.

Dobmeier won the River Cities Speedway season opener, taking the 30-lap feature that also served as the first leg of the Wayne Anderson Cup.

Dobmeier grabbed the lead from Jack Croaker with 12 laps to go and wound up taking the checkered flag by 0.698 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It felt great to be out there," said Dobmeier in Victory Lane. "The last couple of months have been a little rough on us but I've got a great family and a great crew that stands behind me and gets me back to where we need to be."

Dobmeier, the track's winningest driver, said he had no concerns racing two months after suffering the burns during a 360 race in Arizona.

"I felt comfortable with my body and I knew I had to make some adjustments," he said. "I don't have the range of motion in my right ankle like I had before so we had to change the heel riser in the car to where it was comfortable."

It was a typical Dobmeier race. He started eighth in the 15-car field. Croaker led the first 18 laps before Dobemier went low in Turn 3 to make the pass for the lead. He held on the rest of the way as there were a handful of caution flags and a red flag.

"River Cities did a great job prepping this track," he said. "They tilled it up before the race and it changed a lot during the race."

Croaker, with a strong run turned in the fastest lap at 10.749 seconds.

Jade Hastings finished third, followed by Jordan Graham and Blake Egeland.

Dobmeier will race again Sunday night at Huset's Speedway in Sioux Falls. He plans to make a run at a season title at that track as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We hope to give it a good run but had some bad luck right away with some motors," he said.

Three other classes were on the schedule Friday night.

Seth Klostreich captured the streets feature. Lance Schill, the dominant Midwest modified driver last season, captured the track's first feature this season as well, finishing 0.924 seconds ahead of Jory Berg.

Tyler Peterson won the modified feature.

Late models did not race Friday night at RCS. They'll be back on the schedule next week.

Auto racing

6

River Cities Speedway

Friday’s results

Streets

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat – 1. Greg Jose; 2. James Meagher; 3. Tucker Pederson

Feature – 1. Seth Klostreich; 2. John Halvorson; 3. Weston Ramsrud

Midwest modifieds

First heat – 1. Jamie Dietzler; 2. Nathan Raasakka; 3. Tanner Theis

Second heat – 1.Lance Schill; 2. Jory Berg; 3. Justin Olson

Feature – 1. Schill; 2. Berg; 3. Olson; 4. Nate Reynolds; 5. Dietzler

Modifieds

First heat – 1. Aaron Holtan; 2. Dustin Strand; 3. Ward Imrie

ADVERTISEMENT

Second heat –1 Joseph Thomas; 2. Rick Delaine; 3. Tyler Peterson

Feature – 1. Peterson; 2. Delaine; 3. Thomas; 4. Imrie; 5. Duray

Sprints

First heat – 1. Brenden Mullen; 2. Zach Omdahl; 3. Nick Omdahl

Second heat – 1. Jade Hastings; 2. Mark Dobmeier; 3. Jack Croaker

Feature –1 . Dobmeier; 2. Croaker; 3. Hastings; 4. Jordan Graham; 5. Blake Egeland

052023 S GFH RACING0103.jpg
WISSOTA Street Stocks driver Greg Jose speeds around the Bullring track at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks during a heat race as part of the the season opener on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
052023 S GFH RACING0205.jpg
Grand Forks srpints driver Jordan Graham cruises around the Bullring track during a heat race as part of the racing season opener at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
052023 S GFH RACING0209.jpg
NOSA sprints driver Austin Pierce, center, walks away from his car following a crash during a heat race at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Wayne Nelson
By Wayne Nelson
Wayne Nelson is the sports editor at the Herald.


He has been with the Grand Forks Herald since 1995, serving as the UND football and basketball beat writer as well as serving as the sports editor.



He is a UND graduate and has been writing sports since the late 1970s.



Follow him on Twitter @waynenelsongf. You can reach him at (701) 780-1268 or wnelson@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Local Scoreboard
Sports
LOCAL SCOREBOARD FOR THURSDAY, MAY 18
May 19, 2023 10:16 AM
"Dynamite" Mark Dobmeier leads the pack during a sprint car heat race Friday night at the Bullring. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Sports
River Cities Speedway finally set to race
May 18, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
Local Scoreboard
Sports
Wednesday's local scoreboard for May 17
May 18, 2023 12:23 AM
 · 
By  Nick Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
SwiftJudgment
Lifestyle
Columnist Tammy Swift tries Molly Yeh's Blue Apron meal box; will it get a 'Yeh’ or a nay?
May 19, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
052023.S.FF.EDCtrack.Roehl
Prep
Central's Quinn Roehl, Red River's Lauren Dosch lead local finishers at EDC track and field meet
May 19, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Untitled design.png
Minnesota
With a carveout for Mayo Clinic, Minn. lawmakers advance standalone Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act
May 19, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Pumping gas
Minnesota
Minnesota could see gas tax increase, 75-cent delivery fee under transportation budget
May 19, 2023 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier