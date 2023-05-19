River Cities Speedway finally set to race

GRAND FORKS — The 25th season of racing is set to begin Friday night at River Cities Speedway, the quarter-mile bullring that is known nationally for its tight racing and unexpected finishes.

River Cities Speedway began in 1999 and has mostly maintained its same lineup as again this season sprints, late models, Midwest modifieds and streets will form the four core classes at the track.

But special nights are planned again, highlighted by the World of Outlaws' visit to RCS. The top sprint car drivers in the country will compete June 2 and Aug. 25.

The Outlaws will be making their 30th appearance at RCS on June 2. Local drivers, headed by Mark Dobmeier will challenge the best drivers in the country, hoping to knock off the Outlaws and claim a $10,000 payday.

Dobmeier suffered severe burns to his legs while racing a 360 sprint show in Arizona earlier this season.

He has been cleared to race and will be competing Friday at the season opener.

"We're healed up and ready to go," said the all-time wins leader at RCS. "I'm feeling pretty good; we've made a lot of progress and fortunately there haven't been any infections."

There has been a change in the sprint payout this season. The winner of the weekly 25-lap feature now will receive $1,750, compared to $1,200 in past seasons.

In addition to the two WoO sprint shows this season, RCS again will host a two-night Buffalo Wild Wings King of the Wings show. Both nights will feature the NOSA and Wisconsin-based IRA sprints. Also IMCA sprints, Minn-Kota lightning sprints and Western Renegade non-wing sprints will compete on both nights.

It's still too early to judge the car count in the sprints, but early projections have roughly 15 sprints set to compete on opening night.

The annual John Seitz Memorial Late Model Invitational again is set for the end of the season, with the event set for Sept. 7-9. The event has become the Upper Midwest's top late model event.

Super stocks have been added to this season's Seitz lineup.

Last season's Seitz event was named the promotional event of the year by Wissota racing, which sanctions much of the stock car competition in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Also, the World of Outlaws Late Model Series again will return, set for June 30.

