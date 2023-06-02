Project diversity can pay off

Justin Schoenberg heads up the commercial team at Sandman Structural Engineers, the Moorhead, Minnesota-based firm that has him juggling designs on everything from big agricultural facilities to schools.

It’s been a wild ride for the past few years, and the industry is trying to find its way back to normal. Construction is slowing — not crashing — as markets for materials like wood and steel find a new normal. Mechanical and electrical components are still pinched, Schoenberg said, partly an echo of the logistical tug-of-war that the pandemic forced on the industry.

But one of the biggest challenges the industry faces right now is rising interest rates.

“I actually go sit down and try to have lunch with a business banker every few months to see what they're seeing,” Schoenberg said, “because sometimes they see these projects maybe die before I even know there are projects that are out there.”

That steady tightening – engineered by the Federal Reserve over the past year — has helped slow inflation, which ballooned during the pandemic. But the growing cost of financing new construction is keeping some projects from moving forward at all.

For many firms, the ship is still alright for now. Rich Jacobson, executive vice president and COO at Minneapolis-based Kraus Anderson Construction, said that there’s still steady work for the near future.

“But we are concerned of what it looks like for late ‘24 and ‘25,” he said. “We feel that we’re about a 16- to 24-months company, where we kind of know what kind of work we have coming up in the next 16 to 24 months. And we feel okay about that. But after that, with these interest rates and rising material costs, where are we going to be in late ‘24 and ‘25?”

Part of those headwinds are a simple dollar-and-cents calculation on the cost of credit. Rising interest rates make loans more expensive, and it’s no surprise that higher expenses slow down construction.

But another part is the reaction banks have had to higher interest rates, which have led them to steer their lending practices even further towards safety as the economy tightens.

“When money was cheaper, even as some would say ‘free,’ you would see projects financed at 75%, 80%, 85% to the cost of the project,” said Brian Johnson, CEO of Choice Bank. But now, he said, banks are asking for higher developer equity in projects.

“So that means partners have to raise more cash coming in and contribute to help keep the debt level lower and ensure the same level of risk is there in terms of the project working,” Johnson said.

The other big issue, Johnson said, has been the collateral damage in the banking sector that higher interest rates have already caused. A string of bank failures earlier this year is closely linked to higher rates, and has made depositors more skittish about where they put their money.

“There's just been so much deposit outflow out of the banking system,” Johnson said. “And then a lot of that money has flowed to the big five banks, because the government has given them an implicit too-big-to-fail designation. And so banks are also worried about their liquidity positions.”

That, too, makes lenders more nervous about big construction projects – long-term bets where loans take decades to pay off.

Jacobson also pointed out that it’s not just interest rates. Though the cost of materials figures into gloomy outlooks less than the higher costs of borrowing, there are certain components that are still harder to obtain.

“We control lumber and steel, in the United States, more than we can control electrical and mechanical components. That can be more of an international play. And things that are going on in the world sometimes can affect those things more than what we can get from raw materials around here or from Canada.”

But not everything is gloomy. Plenty of industry leaders point out that slowdowns are uneven across the country, with some spots still seeing plenty of activity. And as Lance Monson, preconstruction manager at Construction Engineers, puts it, “there’s never a year where construction costs are going to be less the following year.”

“So you could say, ‘Hey, we'll just wait two years until interest rates have gone down,’” he said. “But what good does it do you to wait two years, so you can save a couple of percentage points on interest if you're paying five or 10% more for the project as a whole?”

And Jacobson points out that things could certainly be worse.

“It's not the worst thing in the world, as long as it's not like 2008 and 2009, the Great Recession,” Jacobson said. “So sometimes it can be manageable, and it makes you step back and think about how you're running your business, you know, in the markets and the locations you're in.”

Another reason to breathe: Kraus-Anderson has a big business, handling projects that range from higher education to parking structures to retail.

“We're pretty well diversified,” Jacobson said. “I would not want to have all my eggs in one basket, in any industry right now, just because of the volatility.”