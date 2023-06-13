Prairie People: Recent hires in our region

KLJ hires four new employees in Bismarck

KLJ Engineering LLC (KLJ), is proud to welcome Dan Thomsen, Katie DeWitt, Amanda Krieger, and Shelby Jorgenson to our team. These new employee-owners are based in our Bismarck office.

Thomsen joins KLJ as a Senior Survey Crew Chief. He is a professional land surveyor (PLS) and has more than 11 years of experience in the engineering and surveying industry. Thomsen has knowledge of land and boundary surveys and conducting various site surveys to help guide construction of new infrastructure. He earned an associate degree in civil engineering and survey technology from St. Cloud Technical College.

KLJ hired DeWitt as an Engineer In Training (EIT) within our Structural team. Katie has more than six years of structural engineering experience, extensive knowledge of rating bridges, and working with development plans for bridges, retaining walls, and culvert projects. She has expertise using multiple structural modeling software. DeWitt earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University.

Krieger joins KLJ as an Environmental Engineer. She has more than nine years of field and project management experience working in the oil and gas industry and has vast knowledge of petroleum and brine remediation in groundwater and soil. Krieger is a member of our Environment and Corridor Services team and is a licensed professional engineer in North Dakota and Montana. She earned a master’s degree in environmental engineering from the University of North Dakota.

KLJ hired Jorgenson as a Project Assistant in our Bismarck office. She previously resided in Williston, North Dakota and has experience with management, recruitment, and training personnel. Additionally, Shelby has design skills and is currently pursuing an associate degree in graphic design and communications from Bismarck State College with an anticipated graduation date in May 2023.

Alerus names Miranda Myers director of retail banking

Alerus recently announced that Miranda Myers has been named director of retail banking.

In this role, she is responsible for all retail bank offerings, including deposits, consumer lending, teller line services, branch services, and security. She also leads the implementation of deposits-related initiatives, identifies trends, and evaluates the risk and potential of new technologies, with a focus on providing a high level of client service to meet their evolving needs.

Myers joined Alerus in 2006 as a teller and has served in various roles throughout her career with the company, including customer service supervisor, retail trainer and branch services specialist, the release said. Most recently she served as branch services manager, where she was responsible for consumer deposit product management, in-branch systems, client onboarding technology and in-branch client behavior data. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English and mass communication from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Ackerman-Estvold hires Bob Myers as civil drafter/designer

Bob Myers has joined the Ackerman-Estvold Minot, North Dakota, office as a full-time civil drafter/designer. Myers earned an Associate’s degree in CADD Technology from Butler Community College, Butler, Pennsylvania. He has over 20 years of related experience in design and drafting. Myers will be providing design expertise on engineering and architectural projects throughout North Dakota and Idaho.

Ackerman-Estvold is a professional engineering and architecture firm with corporate headquarters in Minot, and additional office locations in Williston and Fargo, North Dakota, and Boise, Idaho. The firm provides planning, design, and construction services for public and private clients throughout North Dakota and surrounding states. For more information about Ackerman-Estvold, or the services we provide visit us at www.ackerman-estvold.com.

KLJ hires three new employees in Bismarck

KLJ Engineering LLC (KLJ), is proud to welcome Devin Septon, Cat Jones, and Rachel Johnson to our team. These new employee-owners are based in our Bismarck office.

KLJ hired Septon as an Engineering Technician within our Construction Services team. He has more than five years of experience working as a sub-contractor in Colorado and is a native of Bowman, North Dakota. Septon has knowledge in the construction industry working with sales, customer service, bid openings, and project management.

Jones joins KLJ’s Human Resources (HR) team as a Human Resources Information System (HRIS) Administrator. She has more than 12 years of professional experience in the HR field and has knowledge in performance management, succession planning, and compensation studies. Jones received a bachelor’s degree in human resources management from Dickinson State University and a master’s degree in business administration human resources management from the University of Mary. Jones is certified as a Society for Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) and a Human Resource Standards Institute Senior Professional in Human Resources (HRSI-SPHR).

Johnson joins KLJ as an Archaeologist. She has more than 20 years of experience in the archaeology industry. She has firsthand knowledge working with archaeological collections and archival documentation. Johnson is a certified associate project manager from the Project Management Institute and earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Denver.

Patrick Joyce accepts senior business advisor role

Alerus is pleased to announce Patrick Joyce has accepted a new role as a senior business advisor. In this role, he serves as the trusted point of contact for business clients in the Fargo, North Dakota, area, providing comprehensive financial advice to achieve their goals and connecting them with the company’s full suite of diversified financial services as needed. He is based out of Alerus’ office located at 3137 32nd Avenue South in Fargo.

Patrick joined Alerus in 2019 and previously served as a senior commercial underwriter. He has more than decade of financial industry experience and a deep understanding of underwriting and business finance. He holds a bachelor's degree and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Dakota.