Prairie People: Recent hires in our region

Kremer joins Apex as a municipal engineering technician

Adam Kremer recently joined Apex’s newest office in St. Cloud as a municipal engineering

technician. In his role, he will support the team through CADD Drafting, in-the-field

project inspection, and surveying. Kremer has earned an associate’s degree in land

surveying and civil engineering from St. Cloud Technical and Community College. Prior

to Apex, he was a survey intern at a consulting engineering firm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Kremer

___

KLJ Engineering announces employee promotions

KLJ Engineering LLC announced that Bryan Larson, Jason Reimer and Dillon McLain have been recently promoted to roadway supervisors in their respective locations, the company said in a news release.

Larson is a transportation engineer in KLJ’s Saint Paul office and has more than nine years of roadway design and construction experience working with multiple state and county departments of transportation throughout the Midwest on rural, urban and interstate projects. He is a licensed professional engineer in Minnesota and Wisconsin, the company said.

Bryan Larson

Reimer, who joined KLJ in 2022, is a licensed professional engineer in Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. He has more than 13 years of experience in the engineering industry and has had the opportunity to consult on a broad range of projects for various clients, including private, municipal, county, and state entities. Reimer has experience with master planning and drainage studies in multiple communities. He is in KLJ’s Montrose office in Colorado.

Jason Reimer

The release noted that McLain works out of the company’s Helena, Montana, office, and has performed roadway and transportation related design on small and large highway projects, including complex Montana Department of Transportation project plans. He is a licensed professional engineer in Montana and has extensive experience working with culturally sensitive areas, Americans with Disability Act facility design, and roadside safety. McLain has been employed with KLJ since 2014.

Dillon McLain

___

Alerus Adds Trevor Mathew as Senior Financial Guide

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Alerus is pleased to announce the addition of Trevor Mathew as a senior financial guide. In this role, he delivers comprehensive financial advice to meet clients’ complex and unique long-term objectives. He is based in Alerus’ West Fargo office.

Mathew joined Alerus in November 2022, bringing more than 12 years of financial services experience, specializing in providing personalized financial solutions to help clients achieve their financial goals. He holds Series 7 and Series 66 securities registrations and is licensed for life and health insurance. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from North Dakota State University and is a graduate of the Dakota School of Banking.

ADVERTISEMENT

An active member of his community, Mathew serves as chair of the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce Professionals of Color committee, chapter president for Business Network International, and is a member of Rotary International. He also serves on the boards of directors for Hope Blooms and the Fargo Theatre.

Trevor Mathew

___

Nick Shores returns to spring wheat with LCS

Nick Shores, the new Limagrain Cereal Seeds (LCS) regional commercial manager for the Northern Plains, has a degree in biological and physical sciences, experience researching and developing spring wheat varieties, and a passion for working with growers, the company said in a news release.

Shores brings experience and a wealth of knowledge to LCS including seven years working with sugar beet growers for the American Crystal Sugar Company and an adolescence spent working sales for his parents’ flooring company.

Shores is excited to be back with his first passion: working with spring wheat and wheat growers. And he’s happy to make his return with LCS.

“I’ve been admiring LCS and seeing them gain traction in the Northern Plains over the years,” says Shores. “Their products are great.”

Nick Shores

___

Marsh McLennan Agency’s Casey Holland named Risk & Insurance Power Broker finalist

Each year, Risk & Insurance® magazine’s Power Broker® award program recognizes insurance professionals who have demonstrated exceptional problem solving, customer service and industry knowledge over the past year. This year, MMA is proud to announce Casey Holland a finalist in the health care category.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re very proud of Casey’s dedication to our healthcare clients. He is a thought leader, always striving to deliver timely insights and risk solutions to our customers, so recognizing Casey as one of our Power Broker finalists this year is well deserved.” commented MMA Fargo VP Steve Swanson. “Casey’s expertise and passion for this industry are two of his greatest’s attributes, but his character is what sets him apart.”

A Power Broker® is selected based upon the strength of client testimonials. Risk & Insurance® editors and writers collect and choose the most compelling testimonials based on the award criteria.

Casey Holland Dan Francis

___

Consulting service formed to assist communities and small businesses

Community Matters, LLC, is a new business offering consulting services in the areas of economic and community development, communications, marketing and advocacy for cities, counties, organizations and other small businesses.

The owner-consultant is Ellen Huber, former business development and communications director for the City of Mandan. Huber sees an opportunity, explaining, “Many economic development organizations in North Dakota and the surrounding region are under-resourced or

sometimes need an extra hand, external perspective or additional expertise with program or project management.”

Examples of services include crafting and refining local economic development policies and incentive programs to meet community goals, identifying and implementing communication and outreach strategies, community marketing, writing, coordinating promotional activities, training for boards and staff, government relations, and public speaking.

Learn more and follow the Community Matters blog at www.communitymattersnd.com. For updates about community betterment, community success stories, ways to support small

business start-ups and expansions, and economic development programs, follow Community Matters on social media: www.linkedin.com/company/community-matters-llc-nd

www.facebook.com/CommunityMattersND

Ellen Huber Jacy Jo Photography

___

ADVERTISEMENT

Ackerman-Estvold announces promotion of Scott Huber to Senior Architect

Minot, N.D. – Scott Huber has been promoted to Senior Architect, he has been with Ackerman-Estvold since 2019.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from North Dakota State University, Fargo, North Dakota.

Huber has spent over 30 years in the field of architecture working in all facets from preliminary design, construction documentation and the bidding process to construction administration and project completion. In this role, Huber will focus on leading design and oversight of projects, assemble design proposals, and act as a client manager and business development lead.

Ackerman-Estvold is a professional engineering and architectural firm headquartered in Minot, ND, with additional offices location in Fargo, ND, Williston, ND, and Boise, ID.

Scott Huber BETH FELDNER

___

Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes neonatology specialist Mallory Hestdalen

Essentia Health-Fargo is excited to welcome Fargo native Mallory Hestdalen, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in neonatology.

“I chose Essentia Health because its mission and values align with mine,” said Hestdalen. “Essentia has a supportive and positive work culture that is visible in employees from every level, and that transcends to each person’s work.”

Hestdalen received her medical education from the University of Missouri–Kansas City. She is certified by the National Certification Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love helping the tiniest of patients and their families,” said Hestdalen. “Working in the NICU is so special because we can see infants transform from very ill to healthy babies who are able to go home with their families. We truly see miracles every day.”

To see Hestdalen’s full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”

Mallory Hestdalen Jeff Frey

___

Sanford Joins Cornerstone Bank Board

Former Lieutenant Governor of North Dakota Brent Sanford has joined the Cornerstone Bank Corporate Board of Directors bringing a wealth of experience in business, finance, and community service.

“I am pleased to welcome Brent to our Corporate Board of Directors,” says Cornerstone Bank Chairman Gary Petersen. “Brent is a great addition to our organization with his broad experience and tremendous business knowledge of the Dakotas and beyond.”

Growing up in Watford City and returning there in adulthood as a third-generation business owner, Sanford understands the importance of strong communities including the value of a strong community bank. Prior to serving as North Dakota’s 38th Lieutenant Governor, Sanford served as Watford City’s Mayor leading the community through immense growth and development during the oil boom. He has also served as City Councilman and on various other community boards. In addition, Sanford has experience as an accountant and Chief Financial Officer.

“I look forward to working with the Board in furthering the economic activity and opportunities for the bank’s service areas,” says Sanford. “Cornerstone Bank has always been an outstanding corporate citizen and I am excited to be a part of continuing that tradition.”

Sanford graduated from the University of North Dakota with a degree in accounting and is a certified public accountant. He and his wife Sandi have three children, Sydney, Nicolas and Erin.

ADVERTISEMENT