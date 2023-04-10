Prairie People: Recent hires in our region

Here are some of the latest hiring and other business announcements.

DCN hires Syverson as CFO

Dakota Carrier Network has hired Kristin Syverson as its new chief financial officer.

Syverson’s background includes finance, marketing, and operations in the manufacturing, engineering and nonprofit sectors. These combined with a decade of CFO experience have made her into a leader with strong analytical, change management, and strategic planning skills that will help DCN thrive, the company said in a news release.

“The CFO is an integral part of the DCN executive team, accountable for a comprehensive set of financial responsibilities. The CFO establishes and maintains the company’s financial policies and procedures, providing operational and administrative direction for accounting, budgeting, purchasing, billing, collections and cash management,” the release said. “As CFO, Syverson is also responsible for ensuring soundness of the company’s financial structure and managing DCN’s relationships with financial institutions and governmental agencies.”

She will be based out of corporate headquarters in Fargo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Syverson earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of North Dakota and a Master of Business Administration from University of Phoenix. In 2016, she was named to the Prairie Business magazine annual 40 Under 40 list.

“Kristin will assume the CFO role from Jim Laske, who has been with DCN since 2001,” said DCN CEO Seth Arndorfer. “We are extremely grateful for Jim’s 21 years of financial leadership. While Kristin has big shoes to fill, we’re confident that her experience with finance and accounting along with complementary experience in operations, supply chain, and marketing will allow her to hit the ground running and provide DCN with sound financial leadership.”

Kristin Syverson

__

Essentia Health-45th Street clinic adds new family medicine specialist

Christina Thompson, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine, will be joining the Essentia Health-45th Street Clinic, according to a news release from Essentia.

“I have heard nothing but positive things about Essentia Health from both a provider and patient standpoint, and that’s what made it easy to make Essentia a priority when applying for APRN jobs,” said Thompson. “Although a larger health care provider in our region, they still provide care that feels ‘small town’. Having grown up in rural northwestern Minnesota, I have always been drawn to keeping that same feel and want to also practice that way.”

Thompson received her medical education from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

To schedule an appointment with Thompson, please call (701) 364-8900. To see her full profile, you can visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Christina Thompson Jeff Frey 218-722-6630 freyphoto

__

Staller joins Cornerstone Bank

Dan Staller has joined Cornerstone Bank as senior vice president/chief banking officer in Fargo with more than 28 years of banking experience, the company recently announced. In addition to his experience as chief banking officer, Staller has also previously held the roles of market president, business banker, and business banking manager.

A graduate of Minnesota State University Moorhead, Staller also holds a degree from the Graduate School of Banking. He has served on numerous nonprofit and community boards.