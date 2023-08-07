Trends and impacts of industries

How many people can say they love their job and truly mean it? I can and I do. I am privileged to learn from many business leaders in a variety of fields each month and bring their stories to you.

For Prairie Business, August is a time to explore trends and opportunities in the fields of manufacturing, architecture and engineering. As one who has spent an entire career in the news industry, I can say I went into this edition knowing very little about all three of these sectors. I’m excited to announce I know a tiny bit more now after interviewing close to a dozen professionals who also love the work they do. I hope you can learn a bit more, too, by reading this month’s edition.

I learned that engineering is an expansive field and to get there, you need to have math and science fundamentals. Perhaps that’s why I shied away from it - the furthest I got with math in school was plane geometry. Science fascinates me but also overwhelms me, so it’s good I decided to work with words rather than numbers and formulas.

Every professional we spoke with was interesting and passionate about their work. They are problem solvers, designers, artists, craftsmen and educators. They are working with cutting-edge technology to find solutions to the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Because I believe that business news need not be boring, I’ll leave you with some fun facts about this month’s topics. Architecture was once an Olympic competition – it was part of the arts component starting in 1908 and its exhibits were paired with sporting events in the Summer Olympics for decades to follow. A civil engineer created the slippery part of the water slide by designing a pumping system to circulate just the right amount of water to the flume - without the correct flow of water, there’s no ride. Manufacturing plays a key role in the health of our economy - for every $1 spent in manufacturing, there is a total impact of $2.60 on the overall economy. That sector employed nearly 13 million workers in May 2023.

Until next time,

Carrie McDermott

I look forward to hearing from you at cmcdermott@prairiebusinessmagazine.com or 701-780-1276.

