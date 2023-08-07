Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Prairie Business

Trends and impacts of industries

For Prairie Business, August is a time to explore trends and opportunities in the fields of manufacturing, architecture and engineering.

Carrie3 -for PB.jpg
Carrie McDermott
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Carrie McDermott
Today at 7:00 AM

How many people can say they love their job and truly mean it? I can and I do. I am privileged to learn from many business leaders in a variety of fields each month and bring their stories to you.

For Prairie Business, August is a time to explore trends and opportunities in the fields of manufacturing, architecture and engineering. As one who has spent an entire career in the news industry, I can say I went into this edition knowing very little about all three of these sectors. I’m excited to announce I know a tiny bit more now after interviewing close to a dozen professionals who also love the work they do. I hope you can learn a bit more, too, by reading this month’s edition.

I learned that engineering is an expansive field and to get there, you need to have math and science fundamentals. Perhaps that’s why I shied away from it - the furthest I got with math in school was plane geometry. Science fascinates me but also overwhelms me, so it’s good I decided to work with words rather than numbers and formulas.

Every professional we spoke with was interesting and passionate about their work. They are problem solvers, designers, artists, craftsmen and educators. They are working with cutting-edge technology to find solutions to the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Because I believe that business news need not be boring, I’ll leave you with some fun facts about this month’s topics. Architecture was once an Olympic competition – it was part of the arts component starting in 1908 and its exhibits were paired with sporting events in the Summer Olympics for decades to follow. A civil engineer created the slippery part of the water slide by designing a pumping system to circulate just the right amount of water to the flume - without the correct flow of water, there’s no ride. Manufacturing plays a key role in the health of our economy - for every $1 spent in manufacturing, there is a total impact of $2.60 on the overall economy. That sector employed nearly 13 million workers in May 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Until next time,

Carrie McDermott

I look forward to hearing from you at cmcdermott@prairiebusinessmagazine.com or 701-780-1276.

By Carrie McDermott
Carrie McDermott joined Prairie Business magazine in March 2023. She covers business industry trends in North Dakota, South Dakota and west central Minnesota. Email address: cmcdermott@prairiebusinessmagazine.com.
What To Read Next
Prairie News Web Logo_RGB_612 x 360 pixels_200res.jpg
Prairie Business
Prairie News
6d ago
Prairie People square for web
Prairie Business
Prairie People
Jul 26
Insights-Intuition square for web
Prairie Business
Insights and Intuition
Jul 19
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
1977063+082915.N.GFH_.PRIDE_2.JPG
Local
LGBTQ+ Pride events kick off in Grand Forks this weekend
3d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
DSCF4330.JPG
Sports
Cricket taking off in Grand Forks
2d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
two people stand next to a street post on either sign of a missing poster
North Dakota
Farmer's tip about missing identical twin from West Fargo prompts extensive search in Barnes County
3d ago
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
Grand_Forks_Herald_1916_08_07_page_1.jpg
The Vault
How a farmer's murder led to a late-night small-town showdown
7m ago
 · 
By  Jayme Job, Prairie Public