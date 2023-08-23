Three Dakotans complete CCUE designations

Three Dakota Credit Union professionals recently completed CUNA Management School (CMS), earning their Certified Credit Union Executive (CCUE) designations. The CCUE designation demonstrates the highest level of aptitude in credit union leadership.

CMS is a three-year executive education program led by University of Wisconsin School of Business professors, credit union professionals, and industry experts. It is designed for credit union leaders seeking the ability to transform their organizations with an emphasis on leadership, teamwork, and transformation.

The executive education includes three exams, two projects and an extensive oral presentation. In addition, CCUEs learn advanced credit union management and operations techniques, preparing them to advance into higher executive roles and provide leadership that engages and motivates their entire staff.

Congratulations to:

Kelly Duchsherer / Submitted

Kelly Duchsherer, President/CEO of Affinity First FCU (Minot, N.D.).

ADVERTISEMENT

Cassie Pannone / Submitted

Cassie Pannone, CFO at Highmark Credit Union (Rapid City, S.D.).

Sandi Widdel / Submitted

Sandi Widdel, Branch Manager, North Star Community CU (Minot, N.D.).

