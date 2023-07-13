Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Prairie Business

Succession planning and procrastination

By Dan Oakland
Today at 7:00 AM

The best laid plans…

Okay, I am a 70-year-old business owner, a reasonably effective leader/manager, and a highly skilled procrastinator. But despite that last revelation, my succession plan is ‘on-track’ and moving along nicely. Let me explain.

In a typical week, someone asks me if I’m retired (“No, but I am slowing down.”); when I’m going to retire (“Maybe in the next year or so.”); or why I haven’t yet retired (“Because I still love what I do!”)

submitted col-dan oakland1000x1500new.jpg
Dan Oakland

There are also the LinkedIn connection requests that remind me of my age. Here is the paraphrased version: “Hey, I noticed your online profile, and your picture, and your experience. You look really old. Are you ready to sell your business? I can help. Got time for a call this week? Let’s connect!”

In my 50-plus years of work experience, I’ve seen a lot of business transitions, mergers, expansions, contractions, spin-offs, changes of direction, and rebranding. Some have been successful; some not so much. What made the difference? In my opinion, planning made the difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

In my years of owning an HR management and consulting firm, I’ve also been directly involved in helping a number of clients work through their transition plans. That’s helped me see what’s worked well and what hasn’t, as I am in the midst of my own succession story.

Now it’s true that I am a procrastinator, but I actually started working on my own succession a dozen years ago. First, I put in place what I consider to be a team of exceptional professionals who can continue to do what I do, and do it better; who understand and support our vision; and who see how we can continue to grow and excel. During those years, we’ve also worked on the operational side, implementing EOS, creating systems and documenting processes. I’ve met with advisors to plan and assist with the financial and legal sides of succession. I’ve had conversations with my wife and kids about next steps. I’ve also wrestled with timing and sharing of information and with even the emotional side of transitioning the business. The plan is in place, but I’m still playing with the ending.

Look, planning is not exciting, but it improves the odds of a successful outcome. The real joy and satisfaction comes in the journey, the execution and the accomplishment. And the planning that I and my associates did over the years has actually allowed me to procrastinate the ending, because I still enjoy the game! The things that need to be in place – the people, systems and processes – are in place, and that means I can enjoy the journey longer, worry less, work less, and continue to appreciate the blessings that have come my way.

What To Read Next
UMD Solar_3.JPG
Prairie Business
Sustainability in schools
17h ago
 · 
By  Sam Easter
Trina Michels_headshot.jpg
Prairie Business
4 steps to building your digital future
2d ago
 · 
By  Trina Michels
2023 Leaders and Legacies logo XNSP1848.jpg
Prairie Business
2023 Leaders & Legacies award winners announced
6d ago
 · 
By  Carrie McDermott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Empty Jail Cell_05.12.2017.jpg
Members Only
North Dakota
Sexual abuse, harassment allegations in jails across region are hard to prove, rarely substantiated
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Minnesota whitetails
Northland Outdoors
DNR provides guidance to wildlife staff after livestock anthrax report
1h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
100321.s.gfh.UND4.jpg
College
UND football captain Ted Mullin nominated for community service honor
11h ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
VO.Still002.jpg
North Dakota
St. Bernard Church in Oriska closing after 115 years
13h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand