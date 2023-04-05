South Dakota State student has a passion for health care, helping others

BROOKINGS, S.D. – For Madison Fitch, providing quality health care to those in need is personal. The South Dakota State University senior, and soon to be nurse, was inspired to study nursing after seeing firsthand the difference that good nurses can make for patients and their families.

Now months away from graduation, the school’s nursing classes and simulations have taught her skills, clinicals have given her a variety of experiences and an internship has created a gateway into her future career.

Fitch became interested in nursing in high school when she volunteered in a medical oncology unit in her hometown of Rapid City. Her interest in the field was furthered after she saw how nursing staff cared for her grandparents who died of cancer when she was a junior in high school.

“It was pretty abrupt and a lot of loss in that short time, but the nursing staff that we encountered were really fantastic and opened my eyes to nursing a little bit,” said Fitch.

Madison Fitch, far left, poses for a photo with other South Dakota State nursing students. Photo courtesy South Dakota State

After touring SDSU and seeing what its nursing program had to offer, she followed that interest. Nearing the end of her time at SDSU, she says the nursing faculty has been supportive and the nursing program has offered many learning opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I got to see two babies born last semester, which is a really unique experience, and being in the ICU or being with patients that are having a tough time with their mental health, or whatever it may be, has been really unique,” she said.

Fitch says the school’s recently accredited Healthcare Simulation Center was especially valuable to her education. The simulation labs allow nursing students to practice their skills in a more realistic, but still low-stakes, environment.

“It speaks volumes to the preparation that I’ll have going into the field of nursing just with the experiences that I’ve had in the sim lab,” she said.

Past experiences in oncology have also shaped Fitch’s interests within the field of nursing. While volunteering in oncology, Fitch encountered palliative care, specialized care for people living with serious illnesses. This led her to research it for an independent study for the SDSU honors program, focusing on the need for nurse-driven palliative care intervention for rural Native American populations.

While nursing classes have taught her how to care for patients in the hospital, her research helped her learn about a side of health care that is growing.

“Health care continues to shift the focus toward the upward stream approach – trying to manage the symptoms of a patient at home,” Fitch said. “Trying to keep them healthy and not having to end up in the hospital decreases the financial burden on the patient and the family simultaneously.”

Fitch presented her research to the South Dakota Legislature in February and the Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Research Symposium in March.

Sarah Mollman, associate dean of research for the SDSU College of Nursing and Fitch’s independent study adviser, said Fitch is dedicated to nursing and has worked hard to come up with solutions to the lack of palliative care for some populations in South Dakota through her research.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s passionate about nursing, the profession, the patients and the family members – she’s got some personal connection there,” said Mollman. “I think that always makes a really good nurse and student because when you’ve seen the issues firsthand, and that’s affected you or perhaps your family, then you are even more dedicated to being a part of the solution.”

Fitch has already accepted a position to work in the critical care unit at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, where she has been an intern, after graduation. Fitch said working in critical care seemed daunting, but her internship changed her mind.

“I kind of fell in love with it – the acuity and the critical thinking, and working with patients that much closer because you have two patients and get to know them a little bit better throughout the day,” said Fitch.

Someday, Fitch hopes to go back to school to get her Doctorate of Nursing practice with a focus in palliative care, or pursue a PhD.

“There are so many opportunities in nursing, which is so fun,” she said.