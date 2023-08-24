Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Prairie Business

Sara Otte Coleman elected chair of National Council of State Travel Directors

Appointment recognizes her exceptional leadership in tourism and destination development, as well as her dedication to advancing the many benefits of travel.

SaraOtteColeman2021_3049 - chair national council of state travel directors.jpg
Sara Otte Coleman
/ Handout
Today at 7:00 AM

BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman was elected as chair of the National Council of State Travel Directors at their annual meeting held in conjunction with U.S. Travel Association’s ESTO Conference in Savannah, Georgia this week. This appointment recognizes her exceptional leadership in tourism and destination development, as well as her dedication to advancing the many benefits of travel.

"I'm honored to lead the National Council of State Travel Directors," Otte Coleman said. "This role is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with my counterparts and shape the future of travel and tourism for our country."

In her new role, Otte Coleman will focus on enhancing cooperation among state travel offices and advocating for policies that promote sustainable tourism growth. She will also be responsible for maintaining transparent and comprehensive data working with U.S. Travel and the National Travel and Tourism Office. Commerce congratulates Sara Otte Coleman on this achievement.

As a dynamic leader in North Dakota's tourism industry, Otte Coleman has consistently promoted North Dakota’s beautiful landscapes, vibrant communities, and authentic experiences to global travelers. Under her guidance, North Dakota's tourism has flourished significantly, welcoming more than 21 million visitors contributing $2.61 billion in visitor spending to the state's economy in 2021.

The National Council of State Tourism Directors (NCSTD) leverages the collective strength of state tourism offices to provide leadership and a forum for information sharing on issues impacting tourism.

