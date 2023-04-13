Sanford Health recognized by Becker’s on list of 150 top places to work in health care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sanford Health has been named to Becker’s Healthcare 2023 edition of 150 top places to work in health care.

According to Becker’s, the hospitals, health systems and companies included on this list are exceptional employers, many of which invest in team members' professional development, wellness benefits and continued education. The list honors health care establishments that are committed to advocating for diversity in the workplace, promoting work-life balance and boosting employee engagement.

“I am incredibly proud that Sanford Health has been recognized by Becker’s as a top place to work in health care,” said Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health. “Our Sanford Family is the heart of our organization. Each day, our people carry out Sanford Health’s mission to provide world-class care to all we serve. Their dedication to our patients, residents, communities and each other is embodied in our workplace culture, and we remain committed to providing a meaningful and supportive workplace environment.”

Sanford Health, along with its senior care division, the Good Samaritan Society, has 44,000 employees in 25 states and nine countries dedicated to patient care. The organization has launched multiple programs in recent years to benefit its employees, including the Sanford Brand Ambassador program to mobilize and engage employees who are organizational champions, and well-being solutions to provide resources for employees and their families needing extra support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanford Health ranks in the top 25% among peers in the health care industry for meaningful work and inclusiveness as a strength based on employee experience survey results.

Diversity, equity and inclusion has been a top goal for Sanford Health over the last 20 years, and the system has made strides with diversity councils, employee resource groups and military support. The Becker’s honor also recognized Sanford Health for offering competitive compensation and salary increases.

The Becker's Hospital Review editorial team accepted nominations for this list. The team also assessed rankings and awards from reputable organizations such as Forbes. In 2021, Forbes named Sanford Health a top employer in South Dakota and North Dakota.