RiverHouse created for active lifestyles

Progress is being made on RiverHouse, a Kilbourne Group multi-family housing project in downtown Fargo geared toward active adults and empty nesters. The footprint for the 115-apartment complex across the street from the Red River, located at 225 Fourth Ave. N., sits on property formerly housing a military entrance processing station and the old Fargo School District warehouse.

The parking structure and lobby concrete work is in progress, with the wood framing of levels 2-6 scheduled to start in late May. The 179,434-square-foot project will be completed next year and is set to open in the fall of 2024.

Keith Leier, vice president of development and construction with Kilbourne Group, talked about RiverHouse, which sits in the center of Fargo’s downtown energy, just three blocks off Broadway.

“Being close to the river, we’re really leaning into an active lifestyle here, so the project has a big outdoor rooftop terrace-patio that looks over the river,” Leier said. “We have a lot of extra storage compared to our normal buildings down here. It has bike and kayak storage, and a lot of lockers for outdoor gear, whether that’s hunting gear, golf gear, or any of that type of stuff.”

He said this apartment complex is a great option for those who may be downsizing and want to live closer to grandkids in town or those who don’t want the maintenance responsibilities of owning a home.

“This apartment gives them an opportunity for efficient living,” Leier said.

The property will feature modern amenities consumers are looking for, including the rooftop terrace and a pet wash area.

One of the new features built into the apartment is the SmartRent system. Popular in major metro areas like Minneapolis, Leier said Kilborne Group has used it in its last three residential projects and it’s gone over very well.

“I think we’re the first to bring this technology to the area. We’re finding, from a flexibility standpoint, tenants are really enjoying it,” Leier said.

A street view rendering of RiverHouse, under construction in Fargo. Designed for those who want to be in the amenity-rich downtown energy and surrounded by nature, residents can enjoy direct access to the water, scenic views and kayak storage. Rendering courtesy JLG Architects

The technology connects the tenant to the building and offers control over thermostats, alarms and access controls to doors, among other benefits.

From a leasing standpoint, the system allows self-showing. The self-guided tours for potential renters free up hours of time.

“Via the SmartRent system, people can get access into the building. They are able to go into a couple of the main features of the building through an access code and then they can go on their own self-showings of the space, too, instead of meeting up with a leasing agent,” Leier said.

The technology gives secure access to vendors coming and going, allowing property management and maintenance the ability to track those workers while on site.

“There’s a feature where you can give temporary access to the sites too, so when we are thinking about guests coming or you have a delivery coming, say furniture, you have the opportunity to give a temporary code that’s only available for a couple of hours within the site. It adds a nice amount of flexibility for remote living, so to speak, within the property,” Leier said.

RiverHouse will have one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment layouts, ranging from approximately 715 square feet up to 1,437 square feet. Apartments include front-loading washer and dryer in unit, central air, kitchen island and quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, TV mounting capabilities, high-speed internet, full-size balconies for select units, spacious views of the Red River, 9-foot ceilings and oversized windows.

In addition to the SmartRent technology, the building amenities include a heated parking garage, pet run and relief area, rooftop terrace with grill stations and fire pits, storage units available on each floor, trash and recycling chutes, EV charging stations and easy access to river trails.

Waitlist and pre-leasing information can be found at ChooseCentric.com.