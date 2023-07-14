Prairie People: Recent hires in our region

Ackerman-Estvold promotes Dylan Weber to Senior Water Resources Engineering

Dylan Weber has been promoted to Senior Water Resources Engineer, he has been a part of the full-time staff with Ackerman-Estvold since 2017. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from North Dakota State University, Fargo, North Dakota, and passed his PE licenses in 2021. Prior to graduation, Weber spent four years as an intern with the company gaining an understanding of a variety of engineering disciplines with a focus on water resource engineering. Dylan has been actively working on water modeling and water related project design for a diverse portfolio of projects. In this new role, Weber will manage project scope, team resources, schedules, budgets and focus on developing client relationships and consulting with clients to plan and develop strategies for their water resources needs.

Ackerman-Estvold is a professional engineering and architectural firm headquartered in Minot, ND, with additional offices located in Fargo, ND, Williston, ND, and Boise, ID.

Dylan Weber /BETH FELDNER

____

Interstate Engineering Announces Multiple Hires

Interstate Engineering is excited to announce that Ethan Tschosik has joined the Mandan, North Dakota, office. As an Engineering Technician, he joins the team with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Geographic Information Systems. He is currently completing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Engineering Technology from Bismarck State College. Ethan brings energy and excitement as he joins the team. His understanding of basic engineering principles and drive to continue learning make him a valuable asset to the company.

Ethan Tschosik

Loren Bothun recently expanded the Horace, North Dakota, team by joining as a Staff Engineer. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from North Dakota State University. With over four years of experience, he specializes in transportation and municipal engineering, and construction inspection and management. His experience and knowledge will enhance the Interstate Engineering team as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loren Bothun

____

Preszler Joins EDC Staff as Workforce Development Specialist

Katherine Preszler has joined the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation (EDC) as its Workforce Development Specialist. Preszler will assist and lead the efforts to carry out workforce programs like the Northern Valley Career Expo, InternGF, and Greater Grand Forks: Way Cooler than You Think! recruitment and retention initiative.

“The EDC plays an important role in the Grand Forks region and I am delighted to join a team of dedicated leaders who are continuously working to enhance our community’s economic vitality,” said Preszler. “Workforce is an important area for our region, and I am grateful for the opportunity to support and grow the number of people available for jobs through specialized programming.”

“Katherine has already been a valuable asset to the workforce team in her first few weeks on the job,” said Becca Cruger, Director of Workforce Development. “The EDC's role in workforce development has expanded considerably as we work to meet the needs of our member companies throughout Grand Forks County, and I'm thrilled to have Katherine here to add capacity and talent.”

EDC President & CEO, Keith Lund said, “The EDC is lucky to have Katherine on staff. Her strong background in content and media creation, project management, and general business operations make her a perfect fit for this role.”

Preszler comes to the EDC with extensive experience in operations, video production, and project management from the local production company, Twin Tandem. In the community, she previously worked with legislators managing projects, completing casework, and providing constituent services through community outreach. Preszler currently serves as a community representative on the board for the Grand Forks Community Land Trust. In her free time, she enjoys backpacking, cooking, and a good book.

Katherine Prezler

____

Leading Payments Expert, Trent Sorbe, Joins First International Bank & Trust as Chief Payments Officer

First International Bank & Trust (FIBT) announces the addition of Trent Sorbe to the organization’s Executive Team. Sorbe will serve as Chief Payments Officer, where he will lead the growth and expansion of the nearly $5 billion bank’s local and national digital payments initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorbe will direct the bank’s Kotapay division, a top-40 ACH originator forecasted to settle over $100 billion of electronic payments through Nacha in 2023, as well as its Card Services division. Trent will also spearhead the organization’s expansion into new forms of digital payments to be offered both locally and nationwide.

Michael Toy, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer shares, “We are thrilled to welcome Trent to the leadership team and plan to take full advantage of his 30+ years of financial technology experience, entrepreneurship, and passion for payments innovation. Under Trent’s leadership, FIBT customers will enjoy access to the latest payments capabilities, and we can leverage our Kotapay division to deliver new payments applications on a nationwide scale.”

Sorbe shares his excitement. “Scaling payments products and services in today’s banking-as-a-service model requires a unique combination of technology, size, and experience. Real time payments, traditional card-based payments, and virtual/mobile payments have quickly become table stakes. I’m here because FIBT and Kotapay are among a handful of community banks with the foundation in place to meet these market demands.”

Trent Sorbe

____

KLJ Hires Yang as an Archaeologist

KLJ Engineering LLC (KLJ), is proud to welcome Esther Yang as an Archaeologist based in our Bismarck office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yang joins KLJ’s Cultural Resources team and has more than three years of experience working with historical collections, inventory reconciliation, database management, and archival research.

She earned a master’s degree in historic preservation and conservation from Boston University in Massachusetts and a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Baylor University in Texas. Yang will assist with archaeological excavations, historic and archaeological research designs, and artifact processing, analysis, and curation preparation.

Esther Yang /Brian_Sevart

____

Ackerman-Estvold’s Sobolik Earns Professional Registration

Ackerman-Estvold is pleased to announce that Katie Sobolik recently earned her North Dakota Professional Engineer registration from the North Dakota State Board of Registration.

Sobolik has been with Ackerman-Estvold since 2021 as a full time Civil Engineer, in our Williston office, with a focus on civil design, construction engineering, and working on municipal projects. In addition, Katie has additional experience working for the ND Department of Transportation, bringing knowledge and familiarity on DOT specifications on construction projects and transportation design.

Sobolik earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katie Sobolik

____

Flint Group hires Welle and Farmer

Flint Group has hired Katelyn Welle as an account manager.

Welle will use her skills in project management, marketing, branding and creative management to support clients. She is passionate about marketing and believes there is always a fun and innovative way to send a message.

Welle earned her degree in Strategic Communications with a minor in Women's Studies from North Dakota State University. Before joining Flint, she served as the marketing and social media coordinator at Fargo Center for Dermatology. When she isn’t working, you can find Katelyn spending time with her dog and husband, getting together with friends, watching reality TV or going on walks.

Katelyn Welle /Aaron Larson

Flint Group has also hired Ashley Farmer as an executive assistant.

Farmer will use her skills in project management, executive calendar management and event planning to support executive leadership, including the board of directors. Farmer’s passions include supporting high-achieving executives with high-volume workloads in ever-changing environments.

Farmer earned an associate degree from Rainy River Community College in International Falls, later earning a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of North Dakota. Before joining Flint, she served as an executive assistant at Sterling Management, LLC.

Ashley Farmer /Aaron Larson

____

ADVERTISEMENT

Ackerman-Estvold Welcomes Kyle Mickelson as Project Superintendent for Construction Management Group

Kyle Mickelson has joined the Ackerman-Estvold Minot office as Project Superintendent for our Construction Management group. Mickelson has 26 years of experience in commercial, residential, retail, and multi-family construction projects. Kyle responsibilities will focus on coordinating on-site activities with subcontractors and employees in the CM group,

safety and quality control, along with daily log and site inspections.

Kyle Mickelson

____

Jay Kruse named CEO of Norstar FCU

Jay Kruse has been named the next President/CEO of Norstar Federal Credit Union in Britton, South Dakota, effective May 1, 2023, chosen to succeed Jane Duerre upon her retirement.

Kruse has extensive professional experience in the credit union industry, most recently as Chief Advocacy Officer at the Dakota Credit Union Association’s Sioux Falls office for the past eight years. During his tenure there, he assisted nearly 60 unique credit unions across both North and South Dakota with their state and federal advocacy efforts to improve the operating environment for credit unions on the local, state, and national levels.

Prior to his work at the association, Kruse spent three years as an internal auditor and an additional three years as controller at Service First Federal Credit Union in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he managed profitability and multiple accounting functions including the investment portfolio, the budgeting process, and assisted in annual compliance audits.

“Jay Kruse has our utmost confidence to continue to lead Norstar Federal Credit Union in our quest for excellence in member service, community service, and financial well-being for all,” stated Kurtis Larson, Norstar FCU Board Chairman. “His vast experience in the credit union industry and his extensive knowledge of the South Dakota credit union system, in addition to his impressive certification and education credentials, will no doubt help to facilitate many more years of success for our staff, members, and our community,” he added.

Kruse received his Bachelor of Science in Professional Accountancy and Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Dakota State University, Madison, South Dakota, graduating with honors. He also holds a Certified Credit Union Compliance Expert (CUCE) designation from the Credit Union National Association and a Certified Business Lender designation from Community Business Lenders.

Jay Kruse

____

ADVERTISEMENT

Ackerman-Estvold Welcomes Brandon Wolski as a Senior Designer

Brandon Wolski has joined the Ackerman-Estvold Idaho office as Senior Designer for our civil engineering division. Wolski earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems from Coleman University, San Diego, CA. He brings over 17 years of experience in civil engineering, lead design, and in surveying with a focus on land & design development and project management. Brandon’s responsibilities will focus on project design, research for concept design on projects, assist with bid proposals, and help cultivate current and new relationships in our Idaho market.