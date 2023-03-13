Prairie People: Check out some recent hires across the region

Check out some of the latest hiring and other business announcements.

—

Flint Group hires two

Flint Group has hired Tiffanie Honeyman and Megan Fletcher as an analytics lead and project manager, respectively.

Honeyman will use her skills to build out the Flint analytics team and support account leads with performance analysis and actionable insights.

Honeyman earned a degree from the University of Phoenix with a focus on marketing, advertising and illustration. She was the founder and CEO of OpGo Marketing before joining Flint Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fletcher is passionate about branding, strategy and public relations and will use her skills in project management to support clients in the agriculture industry. She is most excited to jump into the agency world as this is her first full-time job out of college.

Fletcher earned a marketing degree with a minor in strategic communications from North Dakota State University.

Megan Fletcher Aaron Larson

Tiffanie Honeyman Aaron Larson

—

American Woods announces new general manager

Zach Hayes has been promoted to general manager at American Woods in Grand Forks, the company recently announced.

He started as an intern at American Woods in May 2016 and was promoted to a full-time engineer with the company in January 2017. He was again promoted April 2020 holding the position of production manager, the release said. He was named general manager in November.

Zach Hayes

—

Betaseed 2 new sales associates for Minnesota, North Dakota and Canada

Steven Taves and Sydnie Shepherd have joined Betaseed as sales associates working in four sugarbeet markets covering Minnesota, North Dakota and Canada, the company announced recently.

Taves is a new sales associate working with Cody Lehman, Betaseed key accounts manager, to serve sugarbeet growers in Minnesota, North Dakota and Alberta, Canada, in the Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative and Lantic Sugar sales regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shepherd is a new sales associate working with the Betaseed sales team and John Samdahl, sales manager, in the American Crystal Sugar Company market in the Red River Valley region.

Taves resides in Glyndon, Minn., and worked in sales with a regional seed company for two years before joining Betaseed.

Shepherd recently worked in sales for a heavy construction equipment dealer. Her experience includes working with sugarbeets as an intern with Betaseed for three summers. She currently resides in Leonard, N.D.

Steven Taves

Sydnie Shepherd

—

Ackerman-Estvold creates new role, names Jessica Egge as director of interior design

Jessica Egge has been promoted to the role of director of interior design, she has been with Ackerman-Estvold since 2017. Egge has spent more than 27 years in the field of architecture, from preliminary design, construction documentation and the bidding process to construction administration and project completion, the company said in a news release.

Egge specializes in all things interior; by assisting clients in analyzing their needs and developing a plan that will best accomplish beauty and function for their project.

“In this role, Egge will continue to focus on assisting our clientele to create innovative concepts and vibrant spaces using the newest in materials, colors, textures and technologies and serve as a lead liaison for other team members as well as leading interiors business and proposal development,” the release said.

Jessica Egge BETH FELDNER

—

ADVERTISEMENT

KLJ promotes Johnson to proposal manager

KLJ Engineering LLC (KLJ) recently announced that Ashley Johnson has been promoted to KLJ’s proposal manager. In this role, she will manage proposal document design, coordination, and support timely, accurate and cost-effective proposal actions, according to a press release. Johnson will strategize with leaders on effective win themes specifically related to pursuits and provide support and guidance to the proposal process including Go/No-Go decisions, operations team coordination, writing, and overall quality control of deliverables. She first joined KLJ in 2017 as a graphic designer.

Ashley Johnson

—

Alerus adds two to the team

Alerus recently announced the hiring of two new individuals to the Grand Forks office.

Tony Meyer has joined the company as a financial advisor. Meyer has almost 10 years of financial services experience, with an emphasis in providing a high-level of client service and solutions tailored to each client’s specific needs.

Cody Jennewein has also joined the company as a financial advisor. He has several years of financial industry experience.

In their roles, Meyer and Jennewein deliver comprehensive financial advice to meet clients’ holistic and unique long-term objectives.

They work closely with other Alerus specialists to build the right team for each client’s circumstance to help ensure they achieve and maintain financial wellness.

Cody Jennewein

Tony Meyer

—

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Payments announces the following new hires



Robert Hale, ETL database developer

Laura Arce, Operations analyst intern

Lori Kramer, Vice president of compliance

Sara Benning, Senior compliance analyst

Cheryl Wilson, Accountant

Adam Niessink, BSA/AML analyst

Anne Janssen, Third party risk manager

Nicole Loe, Marketing coordinator

Deborah Heesch, Partner success manager

Claire Larson, Customer support manager

Nicholas Safford, Platform services manager

Bill Vitetta, Senior Compliance operations manager

Carrie Drey, Settlement operations manager

Ashley Schmidt, Lead data scientist

Gabby Stewart, Product manager

Tommy Tran, Data and operations intern

Amy Williams, Human resources generalist & recruiter

David Addo, moving from intern to full-time IT cloud analyst

—

McNeilly honored with Rising Star Award

KLJ Engineering announced that Caitlin McNeilly was recently recognized for her volunteer and leadership efforts by the Women’s Energy Network (WEN) Houston Chapter. McNeilly, an engineer in training with KLJ’s Oil and Gas department, earned WEN’s Rising Star Award for being a dedicated, enthusiastic, and outstanding volunteer, according to a KLJ release. WEN is an international organization of more than 7,000 members internationally, and approximately 2,000 members in the Houston chapter.

McNeilly joined KLJ in 2021 as a business development manager and in 2022 began her role as an engineer in training.