Prairie People and announcements for March 6

Alerus promotes 3 to financial advisor roles in northern Valley

GRAND FORKS – Erik Fabian, Chris Moen, and Kari Vien have been promoted to financial advisor positions in recognition of their professional expertise and licensures.

Fabian, Moen, and Vien serve clients in the northern Red River Valley and apply their expertise to help individuals and families identify their specific needs and provide them with comprehensive advice to achieve their financial wellness goals. They specialize in holistic long-term financial planning for clients, including retirement planning, investment management, estate planning, and risk management.

Fabian joined Alerus in 2017. He holds Series 7 and Series 66 securities registrations and is licensed in accident, health, and life insurance and annuities in North Dakota and Minnesota. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of North Dakota

Moen joined Alerus in 2015 and has 20 years of financial services experience. He holds Series 7 and Series 66 securities registrations and is licensed for life, health, annuity, and accident insurance in North Dakota and Minnesota. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business, with a focus on entrepreneurship, from UND

Vien joined Alerus in 2009 and has more than 15 years of financial industry experience. She holds Series 7 and Series 66 securities registrations and is licensed for life, health, annuity, and accident insurance in North Dakota and Minnesota. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from UND and is currently pursuing the Certified Financial Planner designation.

Ackerman-Estvold creates new role, Nathan Amick named construction engineering director

MINOT, N.D. – Nathan Amick is assuming the role of construction engineering director, he has been with Ackerman-Estvold since 2009, the company announced in January. He earned a bachelor’s of science degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University in Fargo,North Dakota, and passed his PE licenses in 2021.

Amick spent five years as an intern with the company, focusing on construction observation and engineering, before he started full time with the company following his graduation from NDSU in 2014. His initial focus within the company was within the water resources area, working on water modeling and water related project design, and also assisted with land acquisitions related to those design projects.

Amick transitioned to the construction engineering area to assist with administration and management of Ackerman-Estvold construction projects prior to the 2022 construction season. In 2023, he will move into a larger role of construction management leading the Ackerman-Estvold Construction Engineering department; leading the construction team to serve our clients as their construction liaison and continue the focus on growing relationships within the industry.

Three employees take on new leadership roles in the Eide Bailly Fargo office

FARGO, N.D. – Eide Bailly, a top 25 CPA and consulting firm, has promoted three employees to leadership roles in the Fargo office. Eide Bailly is committed to investing in its employees and fostering a culture of personal and professional growth.

Brittany Dunn has recently been promoted to National Dealership Industry Leader. In this position, she provides direct dealership client support, while also leading a firmwide team in providing operational and growth strategy.

Kirk Lindemann has been promoted to National ESOP Leader. In this position, he provides direct comprehensive ESOP consulting and compliance services to clients and other ESOP affiliates. Kirk also works to guide firmwide growth and development strategies for this fast- growing business ownership structure.

Effective May 1, Derek Flanagan will become the audit department head. In this role, he will oversee the audit department and lead a team of audit professionals in the Fargo office. As someone who truly values client service, Derek will continue to ensure the team helps clients identify positive changes through the audit and review process.

Lisa Chaffee to become market leader at Eide Bailly

Lisa Chaffee, CPA, a partner at the Top 25 CPA and business advisory firm Eide Bailly, will become the new market leader for the firm’s Bismarck office.

In this new role, Chaffee will be responsible for strategic growth of the Bismarck office, fostering the firm culture and staff development, and ensuring client service remains a priority.

The market leader role will replace the partner-in-charge role, which was most recently held by Barb Aasen, CPA, who is now a regional assurance practice leader for Eide Bailly.

Two join Enclave as assistant superintendents

West Fargo, N.D. – Enclave has announced that Nicholas Germscheid will be joining its construction division as assistant superintendent.

In this role, Germscheid will support site superintendents and streamline activity at Enclave’s active job sites to promote a seamless project delivery.

A native of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, Germscheid obtained his bachelor’s degree in construction management at North Dakota State University. His previous industry experience includes working as a superintendent and assisting construction operations.

Reece Gergen is also joining Enclave as assistant superintendent.

A native of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, Gergen brings six years of industry experience to Enclave. He previously served as a framing foreman who supervised multiple subcontractors across various projects.

Announcements

WCCO Belting earns Export-Import Bank of the United States ‘Exporter of the Year’ award

WAHPETON, N.D. – WCCO Belting (WCCO) earned the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) ‘Exporter of the Year’ award at the organization’s 2022 Annual Conference in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13, 2022. The company was one of eight companies across the country to earn the award.

WCCO Belting has relied on EXIM to reduce the risk of selling into other countries for nearly two decades, the company said in a press release announcing the honor. Most notably, the company obtained an EXIM Export Credit Multi-Buyer Insurance policy about 18 years ago that has since ensured it can collect on what it sells.

The Export-Import Bank of the United States is the official export credit agency of the United States. Its mission is to support American jobs by facilitating the export of U.S. goods and services. When private sector lenders are unable or unwilling to provide financing, EXIM fills in the gap for American businesses by equipping them with the financing tools necessary to compete for global sales. In doing so, the agency levels the playing field for U.S. goods and services going up against foreign competition in overseas markets, which, in turn, enables American companies to create more American jobs.

KLJ Engineering announces new Bismarck Llocation

Bismarck, ND – KLJ Engineering LLC plans to relocate its Bismarck office to the Grand Pacific Center office building (400 E Broadway) in downtown Bismarck. The multi-disciplined engineering company signed a long-term lease agreement with Presidio Property Trust, Inc.

“We are extremely excited to relocate to the heart of downtown Bismarck. The revitalization efforts within the city of Bismarck make downtown an attractive location for us, and we look forward to joining the downtown community and all its amenities,” said KLJ CEO, Eric Michel. The company will occupy the fifth and sixth floors of the building, as well as a portion of the ground level.

“This space will provide a wonderful mix of individual and collaborative workspaces, places to connect with clients, and the KLJ community, as well as plenty of drop-in workspaces to accommodate our hybrid and remote workforce. How people work has evolved, and we look forward to creating a workspace that reflects a variety of working arrangements,” said Cody Aldinger, vice President of facilities and information technology. Construction will begin in the first quarter of 2023, with an anticipated move-in in late fall, or early winter 2023.

