Prairie People

Senechal promoted to director of accounting at EPIC Companies

Tanya Senechal

WEST FARGO, ND - EPIC Companies of West Fargo announces the promotion of a staff member. Tanya Senechal has been promoted to director of accounting. Senechal has a Bachelor of Science accounting degree from Moorhead State University and is a native of Gary, Minnesota. She joined EPIC Companies in September 2022.

Wilcox promoted to property manager at EPIC Companies

Carissa Wilcox

Carissa Wilcox has been promoted to property manager at EPIC Companies. Wilcox has a Bachelor’s Degree in business marketing from Concordia College and is a native of Faulkton, South Dakota. She joined EPIC Companies in February 2021.

Krodel promoted to property manager at EPIC Companies

Paige Krodel

Paige Krodel has been promoted to property manager at EPIC Companies. Krodel has a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a minor in entrepreneurship from North Dakota State University. She is a native of Williston, North Dakota and joined EPIC Companies in November 2021.

Gomez promoted to maintenance manager at EPIC Companies

Mark Gomez

EPIC Companies of West Fargo announces the promotion of Mark Gomez to maintenance manager. He joined EPIC Companies in August 2022 and is a native of Moorhead, Minnesota.

Dravitz hired as office coordinator for EPIC Companies

Carli Dravitz

Carli Dravitz joins EPIC Companies as an office coordinator. Dravitz is from Bismarck, North Dakota and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in anthropology from Minnesota State University Moorhead. At EPIC, she will manage the day-to-day administrative operations of the company and improve upon processes within our office.

Christianson joins EPIC Companies as design intern

Hunter Christianson

Hunter Christianson joins EPIC Companies as a design intern. From Fargo, North Dakota, Christianson will graduate in 2024 with his Master's Degree in architecture from North Dakota State University. At EPIC, he will assist in creating developer dashboards with key architectural metrics for developers.

Pickett joins EPIC Companies as marketing and graphic design intern

Amelia Pickett

Amelia Pickett joins EPIC Companies as a marketing and graphic design intern. From Culver City, California, Pickett will graduate this August from Rasmussen University with her Associate of Applied Science in graphic design. At EPIC, she will assist marketing and advertising promotional activities, create graphics, and help organize events.