Prairie People

Enclave expands executive leadership team, names Mark Kalvoda chief financial officer

Enclave is proud to welcome Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mark Kalvoda to its team. As CFO of Enclave, Kalvoda will lead the areas of finance, accounting and IT. His position oversees all financial operations for the company, including financial planning and analysis, accounting and treasury.

A proven executive leader, Kalvoda brings more than 30 years of finance and accounting experience. Most recently, he served as CFO of Titan Machinery, where he supported an initial public offering (IPO), a catalyst that transitioned the private company into a $2 billion global organization.

“This new role of CFO reflects Enclave’s commitment to the success of our partners, team members and communities,” said Eric Christianson, Chief Operating Officer of Enclave. “Mark’s demonstrated experience scaling a company, navigating financial complexity and strategic leadership will bring new capabilities to achieve Enclave’s long-term goals.”

A unified real estate investment firm with in-house development, construction and management, Enclave has deployed more than $1 billion in real estate assets across the Midwest. Specializing in multifamily and build-to-suit industrial, the company has grown to more than 200 team members with over 100 successfully completed projects since its founding in 2011.

“I am impressed with Enclave’s track record of performance and dedication to creating value that exceeds expectations through a dynamic integrated business model,” said Kalvoda. “As CFO, I look forward to supporting the firm's vision alongside an incredible team. Together, we will create a bright future for Enclave and our stakeholders.”

Mark Kalvoda

___

Lang joins Apex full time

Paige Lang has been part of the Apex Water Group as an intern since the Spring of 2021. She recently completed her bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Mary and now joins Apex full-time. As a graduate engineer, she will assist the water resources team with a variety of urban and rural design projects.

Paige Lang / Geniece Kizima

___

Ackerman-Estvold welcomes new partners

Ackerman-Estvold is pleased to announce the addition of four principals to the organization. Paul Kramer, Antonio Conti, Aaron Fornshell, and Brent Burgard have been added to the ownership team as vice presidents of the organization.

“There are a number of exciting things occurring in the organization, the disciplines we support, and the communities we have the privilege of working in. These gentlemen have proven to be leaders for our team and support our clients with integrity, hard work, and creative solutions. “We are proud to have them join the ownership group of Ackerman-Estvold,” said Ryan Ackerman, CEO.

Paul Kramer / Beth Feldner

Paul Kramer is a Senior Designer in our architecture group with over 30 years of experience in a large variety of projects, project management, and client relations.

Antonio Conti / Beth Feldner

Antonio Conti is a civil engineer with 28 years of experience and leads the firm’s operations in Idaho.

Aaron Fornshell

Aaron Fornshell is a civil engineer with 14 years of experience and works with clients on water, wastewater, and complex construction projects.

Brent Burgard

Brent Burgard has 14 years of finance experience and will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer for Ackerman-Estvold.

Ackerman-Estvold is an engineering and architecture firm headquartered in Minot with three additional office locations in North Dakota and one office in Idaho. The firm provides planning, design, and construction services for public and private clients throughout North Dakota, Idaho, and surrounding states. For more information about Ackerman-Estvold, visit www.ackerman-estvold.com.

___

KLJ hires two new Bismarck employees

KLJ Engineering LLC (KLJ), is proud to welcome Marcus Morehead and Liz Garcia to our team. Both Morehead and Garcia are based in our Bismarck office.

Marcus Morehead / Brian Sevart

Morehead joins KLJ as an Engineer in Training (EIT) within the Civil team. He is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Mary. Morehead has more than seven years of experience working with database management, inspecting and refurbishing construction equipment, operating heavy machinery, and utilizing CAD software.

Liz Garcia / Brian Sevart

KLJ hired Garcia as a Project Specialist within our Ops Plans and Performance (OPP) team. She has more than 15 years of experience in financial tracking, project management, inventory maintenance, and process improvement initiatives. Garcia earned an associate degree in computer science from Johnson Community College in Kansas.

___

Jalen Ham joins Alerus as senior business advisor

Alerus is pleased to announce Jalen Ham has joined Alerus as a senior business advisor. Ham specializes in serving clients in the agriculture sector, providing personal and business financial guidance to help them navigate the complexities of their industry to achieve and maintain financial wellness. He serves as his clients’ trusted financial partner and aids with growth and long-term planning, including lending and deposits, retirement planning, estate planning, and wealth management.

Ham has five years of financial industry experience, and previously worked in the agriculture industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Minnesota State University Moorhead and is a graduate of the Dakota School of Banking, where he received the Outstanding Banker award in 2022.

Ham is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Jalen Ham

___

Ackerman-Estvold welcomes Grace Dietz as a project designer

Grace Dietz has joined the Ackerman-Estvold Fargo office as a project designer. Dietz earned Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture degrees from North Dakota State University, Fargo, North Dakota. Grace will bring a fresh perspective to the team with the most up-to-date skills in program design. Her responsibilities will include drafting, conceptual design, and design development on architectural projects throughout the region.

Grace Dietz

___

Ackerman-Estvold welcomes Jett Skar as civil engineer

Jett Skar has joined the Ackerman-Estvold Minot office as a full-time civil engineer. He recently earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND. Skar has worked in the Minot office as a seasonal intern for the last two summers, gaining experience in construction engineering and job site inspection. Jett will be working with the construction engineering group providing assistance to projects during the summer season and then focus on design for municipalities in communities throughout the region.

Jett Skar

___

Interstate Engineering announces new hires

Interstate Engineering is excited to announce the addition of team members to the firm.

Isabel Johnson recently joined the Horace, North Dakota, team as an administrative assistant. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development and Family Science from North Dakota State University. Isabel brings energy and excitement with her as she joins the Horace office. Her experience along with her knowledge will complement Interstate Engineering’s growing team.

Isabel Johnson

Interstate Engineering is pleased to welcome Sophia Caldwell to the Spearfish, South Dakota, office. As a CADD technician, she joins the team with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Engineering Science from Dordt University. Her knowledge and drive to continue learning will make her a valuable addition to the Interstate Engineering team.

Sophie Caldwell

Bailey Goschke expanded the Spearfish team by joining as a survey technician. Goschke holds an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Land Surveying and Civil Engineering Technology. As a recent North Dakota State College of Science graduate, she brings energy and enthusiasm to the Spearfish team. Her knowledge, along with her drive to continue to learn, will make her a valuable addition to the firm.

Bailey Goschke

Interstate Engineering is pleased to welcome Lindsay Hagerty to the Wahpeton office. After testing the waters as an intern, she recently joined the team full-time as a staff engineer. As a North Dakota State University graduate, she holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. Her knowledge and education will complement the growing team. “I hope to make an impact at Interstate Engineering by contributing to the improvement of the communities we serve,” says Lindsay of her goals in her new role.

Lindsay Hagerty

Logan Smith recently joined the Fergus Falls office as a Project Technician. He holds an Associate of Applied Science degree in Civil Engineering Technology from Minnesota State Community and Technical College. His knowledge, along with his drive to continue to learn, will make him a valuable addition to the Interstate Engineering team.

Logan Smith

___