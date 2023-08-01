Prairie News

B&F Fastener Supply acquires Northern States Supply

RAMSEY and WILLMAR, Minn. – B&F Fastener Supply, a leader in the industrial and construction supply industry, has acquired respected, long-time competitor, Northern States Supply, to create a regional powerhouse distributor of both industrial and construction supplies in the Midwest region.

Established in 1988, B&F Fastener Supply has been a fast-growing, strategic industrial supply distributor. Their longstanding, customer-first culture has resulted in a best-in-class customer experience.

Founded in 1960, Northern States Supply has a remarkable track record as a leading distributor of quality industrial and construction supply products with competitive pricing. Built on providing quality customer experiences and rooted in offering the best overall value, Northern States Supply will continue to operate under its name for the time being.

This acquisition is in line with B&F Fastener Supply’s strategic vision to offer second-to-none customer service and best-in-class, quality products and services, while staying true to its roots.

The acquisition will enable both companies to join forces, strengthening their combined workforces, and offer an expanded product and service selection, including:

ADVERTISEMENT

In-house custom machining,

In-house custom packaging,

Vending solutions,

Power tools,

Tool accessories,

And much, much more.

“We’re thrilled to welcome all of Northern States Supply’s employees, customers, and product offerings to our family,” said Nicole Baltes, B&F Fastener Supply president.. “This is an exciting time in both companies’ history, as we look forward to better serving current and future customers with an expanded selection of products and services and a wider reach than ever before.”

The combined geographical reach for B&F Fastener Supply will range across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska. Together, with nearly 300 employees, and 21 locations, B&F’s footprint will be stronger than ever before.

“We have long admired B&F Fastener Supply as a competitor and are so pleased to be part of their company. We are both industry-leading businesses that supply the highest quality products and second-to-none customer experiences, making this the perfect strategic partnership,” said Northern States Supply President, Tina Erpenbach.

___

DCN receives $19.7 million grant to reduce cost of network expansion

North Dakota, one of the best-connected states in the country, is about to get even more connected to reliable, affordable broadband.

The DCN Statewide Middle Mile Backbone Upgrade is a $43.8 million project. It is comprised of two elements: adding middle mile fiber route miles and upgrading electronics to support the increased network demand to terabit speed. To accomplish the network upgrade, four of DCN’s Owner companies are also participating in this grant: BEK Communications, based in Steele, N.D.; Dakota Central, based in Carrington, N.D.; MLGC, based in Enderlin, N.D.; and RTC Networks, based in Parshall, N.D.

ADVERTISEMENT

To help fund the upgrade, DCN has been awarded a $19.7 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), with the remaining $24 million coming from DCN and the participating subrecipients. Over the past decade, DCN’s 13 Owner companies and DCN have invested more than $1 billion in North Dakota’s broadband infrastructure.

Seth Arndorfer /Submitted

“The demand for broadband capacity continues to grow, and this grant provides critical funding that allows DCN and our Owners to continue providing customers reliable, high-speed connectivity at an affordable price,” explained Seth Arndorfer, DCN CEO. “This middle mile infrastructure provides the crucial connection from the greater internet to the end user. It’s not something we think about every day, but without a reliable middle mile, commerce grinds to a halt.”

“Middle mile” refers to the segment of a broadband network that connects the user’s core network to the local network, connecting the global internet to the end user. The middle mile typically serves as the backbone for a region and does not directly connect end-user locations.

DCN will add five new network segments across the state: Bismarck to Carrington, Jamestown to Carrington, Devils Lake to Carrington, Fargo to Carrington, and Alexander to Max. These segments will add 612.99 leased fiber route miles to DCN’s middle mile backbone infrastructure. BEK will add 28.4 miles to their middle mile backbone infrastructure, and Dakota Central will add 233.2 miles to their middle mile backbone infrastructure. Altogether, the project will add 874.59 fiber route miles across the state.

These additional fiber miles will create a fully meshed topology within North Dakota, meaning that if there is any kind of problem at one point in the state, it can seamlessly reroute and not affect the entire network, adding redundancy, resiliency, and survivability to this critical infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second element, upgrading to terabit-capable electronics, will support the increased network demand and ensure the network has the capacity to fulfill the needs of anchor institutions such as schools, hospitals, and public safety entities as they provide critical services to the citizens of North Dakota.

“This program is unique because DCN’s middle mile backbone infrastructure connects all of North Dakota through our 13 Owner companies and our combined fiber infrastructure,” added Arndorfer. “By expanding DCN’s fiber optic backbone and network capacity, all North Dakotans benefit. This network upgrade will enable DCN to provide massive capacity to enterprises, hyperscalers, and our Owner companies with terabit speeds, furthering North Dakota’s position to support emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, precision ag, and autonomy.”

It is estimated that the entire project will be complete by year end 2025.

North Dakota’s anchor institutions recognized the need for DCN’s grant application. DCN received 25 letters of support from officials and entities ranging from Governor Doug Burgum and multiple state agencies to regional healthcare systems, land grant universities, and public safety entities. The letters of support demonstrate that public and private entities across the state understand the need for this infrastructure that is crucial to the vitality of North Dakota.

ADVERTISEMENT

___

First International Bank & Trust recognized on American Banker’s 20 Top-Performing Banks with $2B to $10B in Assets list

First International Bank & Trust (FIBT) was recently included on American Banker’s 20 Top-Performing Banks with $2B to $10B in Assets list. The North Dakota-based bank was ranked at #11 on the list and was the only North Dakota-based bank included. Banks on the list were ranked based on their three-year average return on average equity. These top 20 institutions also held more core deposits compared with their total deposit base, reported a higher median return on average assets, and posted a stronger efficiency ratio compared with the entire peer group.

“Over the past 113 years, we’ve built our bank on the relationship between our employees and our customers,” says Steve Stenehjem, CEO/Chairman of First International Bank & Trust. “To be included on American Banker’s 20-Top Performing Banks with $2B to $10B in Assets list is a tremendous honor. We take pride in our relationship-based business model and the way we build long-term trust with our customers. We remain well capitalized and well positioned to serve our communities for generations to come.”

Steve Stenehjem /Submitted

Peter Stenehjem, President of FIBT shares, “First International Bank & Trust is proud to be included on American Banker’s 20-Top Performing Banks with $2B to $10B in Assets list. This recognition is truly a testament to our dedicated team members who work tirelessly to serve the needs of the communities we serve. At FIBT, our guiding principle is “Live First” and we do everything in our power to help our customers do that. Whether it’s buying their first home, saving for retirement, or obtaining a loan to take their business to the next level, we’re so grateful to help our customers reach their dreams.”

___

KLJ Engineering announces additional office in Minnesota

ADVERTISEMENT

KLJ Engineering LLC (KLJ), a comprehensive engineering and consulting services firm, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office location in Minnesota. Located in St. Louis Park, at 1660 South Highway 100, Suite 340 within the West End Plaza building in Hennepin County, the new addition accompanies KLJ’s long-standing location in Saint Paul.

Since the beginning of this year, the company has been operating from a temporary location in the same building while the new space was built out. “We are excited to expand our services and open the permanent office space in St. Louis Park,” said KLJ’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Eric Michel. “This space allows us to broaden our footprint in Minnesota and expand our workforce in the area, enhance accessibility to clients, and increase efficiency in the state.”

Founded in 1938, KLJ is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by providing an exceptional experience with 24 office locations spanning 6 states including Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado.

KLJ operates in multiple markets across the country specializing in infrastructure projects in aviation, oil & gas, power, public works, structural, telecommunications, transportation, and water. KLJ also offers additional services needed for any successful project including environmental, survey, right-of-way, cultural resources, and public engagement services. The company is continually growing and currently has six open positions posted in the St. Louis Park location.