Prairie Business seeks nominations for 2023’s Leaders & Legacies

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Prairie Business, a business magazine that covers the northern Plains, is seeking nominations for its annual Leaders & Legacies awards. Nominations, which can be submitted at the following link , will be accepted through Monday, May 8.

Leaders & Legacies recognizes high-ranking executives in the Dakotas and western Minnesota for the exceptional accomplishments they have made in business, “whether in recent years (Leaders) or over a lifetime (Legacies)," said Publisher Korrie Wenzel.

Nominations must include key details of the candidate’s business accomplishments, civic leadership and career history. The high-level achievements from these executives make them stand out from the crowd.

Per nomination instructions, tell Prairie Business in detail why the nominee deserves to be recognized with a Leaders & Legacies award — her or his achievements and career successes. The more information provided, the better.

“Leaders & Legacies is a prestigious award,” said Prairie Business Editor Carrie McDermott. “It spotlights the very best of business leadership in the region. We look forward to receiving these nominations and to learn about the high-levels of achievement that come out of the many industries here. We can’t wait to see who will make the Leaders & Legacies list this year.”

For questions, contact McDermott at cmcdermott@prairiebusinessmagazine.com or 701-780-1276.