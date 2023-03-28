99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Prairie Business

Prairie Business seeks nominations for 2023’s Leaders & Legacies

Nominations will be accepted through Monday, May 8.

2023 Leaders and Legacies logo XNSP1848 new.jpg
By Carrie McDermott
Today at 3:11 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Prairie Business, a business magazine that covers the northern Plains, is seeking nominations for its annual Leaders & Legacies awards. Nominations, which can be submitted at the following link , will be accepted through Monday, May 8.

Leaders & Legacies recognizes high-ranking executives in the Dakotas and western Minnesota for the exceptional accomplishments they have made in business, “whether in recent years (Leaders) or over a lifetime (Legacies)," said Publisher Korrie Wenzel.

Nominations must include key details of the candidate’s business accomplishments, civic leadership and career history. The high-level achievements from these executives make them stand out from the crowd.

Per nomination instructions, tell Prairie Business in detail why the nominee deserves to be recognized with a Leaders & Legacies award — her or his achievements and career successes. The more information provided, the better.

“Leaders & Legacies is a prestigious award,” said Prairie Business Editor Carrie McDermott. “It spotlights the very best of business leadership in the region. We look forward to receiving these nominations and to learn about the high-levels of achievement that come out of the many industries here. We can’t wait to see who will make the Leaders & Legacies list this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For questions, contact McDermott at cmcdermott@prairiebusinessmagazine.com or 701-780-1276.

By Carrie McDermott
Carrie McDermott joined Prairie Business magazine in March 2023. She covers business industry trends in North Dakota, South Dakota and west central Minnesota. Email address: cmcdermott@prairiebusinessmagazine.com.
What To Read Next
Insights-Intuition
Prairie Business
Insights and Intuition: How do organizations connect to college students through internships, other ways?
March 15, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Voyageurs.jpg
Prairie Business
Affordable and experiential: Regional tourism departments share what they’re expecting in 2023
March 15, 2023 07:14 AM
 · 
By  Michael Klinski
02xx23-und-aviation.jpg
Prairie Business
While air traffic is on the rebound, challenges remain in the industry
March 14, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Sam Easter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: Omaha v North Dakota MAR 04
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: What are UND's needs in the transfer portal?
March 27, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
burgum-curl3.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota governor signs bill exempting military pay from state income tax
March 27, 2023 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune
Summit demonstration.jpeg
North Dakota
North Dakota House kills remaining CO2 pipeline bills
March 28, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura/The Bismarck Tribune
North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota
North Dakota lawmakers approve bill criminalizing doctors' insemination of unknowing patients
March 28, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura/The Bismarck Tribune