Prairie Business Magazine announces 25 Women in Business list
GRAND FORKS — Prairie Business is excited to announce its 2023 Top 25 Women in Business.
Recipients were selected through a nomination process that emphasized professional achievement, community contributions and volunteerism. The 25 women listed come from a variety of industries and professions. Each has made exceptional contributions in their chosen careers and communities.
"When I look through the compiled list of the winners, one thing really sinks in: That our region has so many incredible professionals doing great work in a wide variety of fields and professional sectors," said Prairie Business Publisher Korrie Wenzel. "And then I realize that these are just a sampling of the top professionals in the area. Each year, there are another 25, but we could easily highlight 50 or more. It really is impressive, and it's our privilege to be able to tell our readers about it."
The annual contest was created to draw attention to the many creative and successful businesswomen in North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota, and the impact they have on industry and economy in the region.
- Amie Aesoph, chief human resource officer, FCCU, Jamestown, N.D.
- Tina Amerman, director of talent acquisition and employee experience, Bobcat Company, West Fargo, N.D.
- Nicole Bredahl, owner and president, Barkus Law Firm, Fargo, N.D.
- Mallory Brown, marketing director, Legacy Financial Partners, Bismarck, N.D.
- DeAnna Carlson Zink, chief executive officer, UND Alumni Association & Foundation, Grand Forks, N.D.
- Heather Covrig, vice president of client services, Epicosity, Sioux Falls, S.D.
- Naomi Disrud, communications manager, Houston Engineering, Inc., Fargo, N.D.
- Shannon Full, president and CEO, Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce, Moorhead, Minn.
- Jessica Fyre, chief operations officer and general counsel, AgCountry Farm Credit Services, Fargo, N.D.
- Sheila Gerszewski, director of retail banking, First International Bank & Trust – Member FDIC, Fargo, N.D.
- Missy Hall, vice president, new market development, Digi-Key Electronics, Thief River Falls, Minn.
- Amy Hass, chief executive officer, EPIC Companies, West Fargo, N.D.
- Cassidy Hjelmstad, CEO and general manager, SRT Communications, Minot, N.D.
- Stacie Iken, senior organizational effectiveness consultant, Sanford Health, Bismarck, N.D.
- Alex Larson, graduate engineer, Bolton & Menk, Fargo, N.D.
- Nan Larson, senior vice president, Frandsen Bank, East Grand Forks, Minn.
- Kaeko Leitch, PE, LEED AP, Widseth, Strategic operations & innovation, vice president, office manager, Mankato, Minn.
- Rachel Martin, corporate governance & legal operations manager, Ulteig Engineers, Inc., Fargo, N.D.
- Kristi Nicholson, operations coordinator, Apex Engineering Group, Fargo, N.D.
- Nancy Petersen, senior vice president of human resources, Cornerstone Bank, Bismarck, N.D.
- Heather Rye, senior vice president of human resources and development, Gate City Bank, Fargo, N.D.
- Heather Strandell, senior director of clinic operations, Altru Health System, Grand Forks, N.D.
- Wendy Van Duyne, principal and business center practice leader, Stantec Consulting, Mandan, N.D.
- Kresha Wiest, chief financial officer, University of Jamestown, Jamestown, N.D.
- Carrie Wilson, executive vice president, Vaaler Insurance, Grand Forks, N.D.