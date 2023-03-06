Prairie Business Magazine announces 25 Women in Business list

GRAND FORKS — Prairie Business is excited to announce its 2023 Top 25 Women in Business.

Recipients were selected through a nomination process that emphasized professional achievement, community contributions and volunteerism. The 25 women listed come from a variety of industries and professions. Each has made exceptional contributions in their chosen careers and communities.

"When I look through the compiled list of the winners, one thing really sinks in: That our region has so many incredible professionals doing great work in a wide variety of fields and professional sectors," said Prairie Business Publisher Korrie Wenzel. "And then I realize that these are just a sampling of the top professionals in the area. Each year, there are another 25, but we could easily highlight 50 or more. It really is impressive, and it's our privilege to be able to tell our readers about it."

Profiles of each recipient are included in the March issue of Prairie Business, available this week:

https://www.mydigitalpublication.com/publication/?i=785363

ADVERTISEMENT

The annual contest was created to draw attention to the many creative and successful businesswomen in North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota, and the impact they have on industry and economy in the region.