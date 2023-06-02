Nominations open for Prairie Business 50 Best Places to Work

Do you work for a great company? Nominate them for the Prairie Business 50 Best Places to Work contest .

Studies show companies that boost employee morale enjoy lower turnover, better financial performance than industry peers, improved track records on safety and higher quality job applicants.

Prairie Business will salute 50 Best Places to Work in its September issue. Nominate your company through an anonymous employee satisfaction survey. Companies will be rated in areas including benefits, culture and personal job satisfaction. Consideration will be given to the number of nominations received per company.

The contest is open to companies and other organizations in the magazine’s readership area, which includes North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota.

Nominate your company today . The nomination period closes July 7.

