National Hospitality Services and Hotel Equities promote Sarah Koustrup to president

FARGO, ND – National Hospitality Services (NHS, LLC), an affiliate of Hotel Equities (“HE”), is pleased to announce the promotion of Sarah Koustrup to the position of President of NHS. Koustrup previously served as Chief Strategy Officer where she was integral in forming the alliance with NHS and HE, announced earlier this year.

With over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry, Koustrup has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of the sector. In her previous role as Chief Strategy Officer, she was pivotal in driving the company’s growth, spearheading innovative strategies, and ensuring operational excellence across all departments.

Norman Leslie, CEO of NHS, expressed, “Sarah has continued to demonstrate unparalleled expertise in driving growth and positioning NHS as an industry leader. Her proven track record and exceptional leadership skills make her the perfect fit to lead our portfolio to new heights.”

As president, Koustrup will continue to lead NHS with her extensive industry knowledge, unwavering commitment to owner satisfaction, and passion for delivering exceptional guest experiences. Moving forward, NHS will focus on a new, strategic vision with the goal of expanding its portfolio of managed and owned properties alongside HE while strengthening relationships with key stakeholders.

Earlier this year, NHS announced its alliance with Hotel Equities , strengthening corporate support functions and leveraging HE’s extensive expertise in hotel management to maximize operational efficiency and enhance guest experiences. The partnership has enabled NHS to focus on developing and expanding its hotel portfolio in key markets across the United States.

“Our vision is to be a catalyst for success for new and experienced hotel owners,” said Koustrup. “We are committed to offering personalized solutions, tailored to meet the unique needs of each owner and property. NHS delivers outstanding results for our partners.”