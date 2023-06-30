Minot State’s Little honored with two youth alumni achievement awards

Stephanie Little

Stephanie Little, assistant professor in the Department of Addiction Studies, Psychology and Social Work at Minot State University, has been awarded two youth alumni achievement awards. She was honored with the 2023 Bismarck State College Alumni Foundation: Alumni Rising Star (class of 2012) and the 2023 Minot State University Golden Award: Young Achievement Award (class of 2014).

Little never anticipated higher education as her future. After a tumultuous upbringing, she ultimately dropped out of high school. Starting with Minot State University as a social work student, and subsequently returning as social work faculty, she has dedicated her life to community service, academia, social justice and systems advocacy.

Little’s past social work experience includes advanced generalist practice at Sanford Health Transplant Center, North Dakota State Penitentiary and United Tribes Technical College. She has been a Licensed Master Social Worker through the North Dakota Board of Social Work Examiners since 2015. First elected to the board of the National Association of Social Workers in 2019, she contributes to the state chapter’s Advocacy Committee, Membership Committee, and Conference Committee. She is a consulting editor for both the NASW Workers’ Health & Justice Journal and Health & Social Work Journal.

After working in a hospital during the pandemic, Little began volunteering as a mental health practitioner through the Emotional PPE Project to support healthcare workers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Upon election in 2017 to the United Network for Organ Sharing’s Patient Affairs Committee, Little currently serves as an elected representative for the Safety and Operations Committee and social work consultant for the Patient Affairs Committee and Ethics Committee. She organizes community outreach education, donor registration events, and bone marrow drives in rural North Dakota to increase diversity on the registry. Issued publications include the American Journal of Transplantation, with numerous project materials through the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network. Little was elected to the Clinical Partners Committee with Donate Life America in 2022, focusing on the Community Outreach Workgroup.

ADVERTISEMENT

After receiving an AA degree from Bismarck State College in 2010, she continued her education at Minot State University by enrolling in the social work program located on the BSC campus. Upon graduating summa cum laude with a BSW degree from MSU in 2014, she completed her MSW degree in 2015 from Minnesota State University Mankato.

While attending MSU, Little was the recipient of the Jim Wahlberg Social Work Scholarship, North Dakota Conference of Social Welfare Scholarship, and High North Fellowship. As a graduate student, she earned the Southern Minnesota Behavioral Health Initiative, a federal grant to increase mental health practitioners in rural settings. She belonged to the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (Kappa Omicron) and Phi Alpha National Social Work Honor Societies (Alpha Psi and Eta Alpha). Her most recent accomplishments include being awarded the 2023 Alumni Rising Star by the Bismarck State College Alumni Foundation and 2023 Minot State University Golden Award: Young Achievement Award for her community contributions in social work and organ transplant.

Little is currently a doctoral student at the University of South Dakota, in a customized PhD in Health Sciences and Master of Public Health degree program. Her dissertation focuses on the social work implications of organ allocation and ethics.