Kraus-Anderson begins $12.6 remodel and addition for Litchville-Marion Schools in Marion, N.D.

A $12.634 million renovation and addition for Litchville-Marion Schools in Marion, North Dakota, is underway by Kraus-Anderson. The project, funded by a recently passed bond referendum, will remodel the aging facility and combine operations into one school in Marion.

Designed by Ciavarella Design Architects, the project includes a new 37,000-square-foot building and 17,300-square-foot remodel of the existing high school in Marion, bringing the pre-K-12 students into one location. The original Marion school, built in 1925, will be demolished.

The project will enhance and enrich students’ educational experience, and will increase efficiency in transportation and other areas like heating and electricity. The new addition will include six new classrooms, gymnasium, locker rooms, stage, commons areas, kitchen and a licensed daycare facility – something sorely needed in the community.

Mike Barsness, senior project manager, Kraus-Anderson Construction Co., said the company will work to “keep life as normal as possible for the school district and yet provide an efficient and well-run job site for subcontractors so the project gets built properly and on schedule and in a manner where everyone can succeed.”

Barsness said the existing facilities were aged and in tough shape.

“Unfortunately, when it’s time, it’s time. You can only repair them so much,” he said.

“The big issue with how they built schools back then, was things like stairwells, basements. Those are not really optimal for handicap access or students with special needs,” Barsness said. “That’s one challenge of older facilities.”

The project will turn the school into a modern facility, reusing existing resources where appropriate, and upgrade the IT infrastructure.

“It’s all part of a modern purpose-built education center or building,” Barsness said.

Crews will begin to focus on the new construction, as the school will use its existing high school classrooms for the 2023-2024 school year. Renovations at the existing buildings will follow after the school year concludes. Construction is expected to be completed in August 2024.

“The district and community has been absolutely great to work with,” Barsness said. “You lose a school, a church, it’s a big deal for these towns. It’s the identity for some of these communities. It’s been really energizing to do this project.”