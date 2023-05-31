Kohlman Inducted into Dakota Credit Union Hall of Fame

Mindee Kohlman, retiring president/CEO of Aspire CU, was inducted into the Dakota Credit Union Association Hall of Fame during the Summit Awards Banquet that was held Wednesday, May 10 at the Delta Hotel in Fargo. The Hall of Fame honor is a lifetime achievement recognition and the most prestigious of all DakCU awards.

For the past 40 years, Mindee’s vocation has been in the credit union world; 35 of those years at Aspire Credit Union, formerly known as Prairie Federal. Since 2016, she has been leading the credit union as CEO, earning the promotion for being a crucial part of the credit union’s growth and success.

“Mindee Kohlman is a true servant leader who has a long history of supporting her credit union team and the credit union industry, both locally and nationally,” said Jeff Olson, president/CEO of the Dakota Credit Union Association. “During her years of service, she has led by example, demonstrating her commitment to her organization and to her community with a rare combination of professionalism and care. She had led with grace and dignity, and is well deserving of this lifetime achievement honor,” he added.

When she first started at Aspire, the credit union had just six full-time employees, about 2,600 members and $6 million in assets. Today, it has grown to over $165 million with more than 20 employees and nearly 6,500 members.

If you ask Kohlman what she loves most about the industry, she will tell you it’s what credit unions represent: helping people. Whether it is a member, or another credit union in need, she is ready to step in, step up, and provide assistance. Under her leadership, Aspire Credit Union staff logged nearly 1,000 hours of community service with 96 percent staff participation in 2022.

“I never thought I would be a Hall of Famer,” shared Kohlman. “Throughout my years in the credit union movement, I was focused on building a great team, and on finding ways to say yes to support our members. This honor humbles me, and it was a wonderful surprise.”

Kohlman’s volunteer spirit has been evident in her numerous activities, including as a representative for the Family Involvement Team; serving on the NYIB; as chairman and representative for the Special Olympics Golf Committee; as a volunteer for the Moose Lodge; years on the board of Midwest Corporate FCU; board member for a local electric cooperative; and many other committees for community and youth activities, too numerous to list. A rare combination of professionalism and care, she had led with grace and dignity, and demonstrates to her team, and anyone watching, how to succeed not just in the credit union industry – but in life.