Flexible and strong

For nearly 70 years, a Wahpeton, North Dakota-based manufacturing company has faced market needs and demands head-on with innovation, expansion and a dedicated workforce. The latest challenges include navigating supply chain issues after a global pandemic as well as rebranding after an ownership change.

WCCO Belting, founded by Ed Shorma and most recently led by his son, Tom Shorma, was acquired in 2022 by Continental and has a new name. Rod Koch, plant manager, said WCCO Belting is now a product brand under ContiTech USA, Inc., a Continental Company, as of Jan. 1, 2023. The acquisition has given the facility a financial boost and will allow it to continue to grow into the future.

A round-the-clock operation with three eight-hour shifts, the plant employs close to 300 people.

“I like to say it’s all about heart count, not head count,” Koch said.

The employees are a work family, he said, and encouraged to make suggestions for improvements and efficiencies. They’re the experts on the floor. In fact, about 75% of ideas are put into practice and to date, Koch said there’s been more than 3,000 employee suggestions. Fostering that creativity is a benefit to employee and employer alike.

“The most beautiful thing about that is it gives everybody a voice and we treat every idea like it’s the most important one because for that person, it just might be,” Koch said.

The employees like their jobs so much, many recommend the workplace to their friends. Approximately 90% of referrals came from other employees, he shared.

“That speaks to our culture here. We truly care. I truly care, at least, about everybody here. We pride ourselves on a diverse workforce because we hire great people. We just need people to come to work, put a smile on, be safe, make high-quality parts and have a little fun. If you love what you do, it won't seem like work,” Koch said.

He’s been with the company for 11 years, starting as the director of engineering, where he designed belts. He’s seen many changes and improvements along the way.

“We’re always growing, we’re always changing,” Koch said.

The Wahpeton employer has increased dramatically in just the past year.

An example of in-house ingenuity and technical expertise, this internally designed and fabricated conveyor is used on the outfeed end of a rubber extrusion machine, seen in the background at right. To the left are two large post presses used in high-pressure applications for belt vulcanization purposes. Carrie McDermott/Prairie Business

A new training building was constructed inside the plant, and new lines for baling belting are being installed. Safety devices and procedures are being developed and updated regularly.

The company added about 100 workers in the last three years and is producing 80% more belting in the same timeframe.

“We’ve really ramped it up,” Koch said.

The manufacturer’s customers include the top brands in agriculture, who are always searching for better efficiencies. Whether it’s grain, gravel, snow or potatoes, every belt is conveying something. Belts need to be as flexible as possible and as strong as possible, which is a delicate balance, Koch said.

“That’s always been one of our core competencies. We love custom designing a belt specifically for an application. Not only does it guarantee business but you truly solve the customer’s problem,” he said.

In addition to being a leader in the agricultural belting sector – the company exports products to more than 20 countries – they’re entering new markets, including playground equipment and light industrial.

A decade-long effort to purchase utility-owned land adjacent to the plant is finally coming to fruition, Koch said, thanks to the capital funding now available as part of ContiTech USA, Inc. Having that property will allow the facility to expand into the future.

The plant is nowhere near a port and exports more than it sells domestically, which means an ongoing challenge is getting supplies and materials in and product out via truck. North Dakota winter storms can also make for delays.

“All of the overseas equipment goes into containers, so a lot of time it’s a challenge in getting containers. There’s still a global shortage of containers ever since the pandemic,” Koch said. “Our winters are really challenging, too, because everything comes in and out of here on a semi, for the vast majority. We had multiple days where almost the whole plant shut down due to blizzards in April.”

A big issue is finding workers.

“Pick an industry, it’s everywhere – here too,” Koch said. “It’s a real challenge.”

Any manufacturing facility of similar size will see a certain percentage of staffing churn, he said, whether from retirements, college students going back to school, or even those leaving to take care of family members. Because of that, ContiTech USA, Inc. has open positions year-round.

“We’re always looking for great people. Always,” Koch said.