Prairie Business

First Building at New EagleRidge Plaza Expansion Now Open

Of the 12,000 square feet of commercial space in the first building, only 3,577 square feet of commercial space remains available for lease.

EagleRidge Plaza Rendering (1).png
EagleRidge Plaza, a mixed-use building in south Fargo, will include a stage, outdoor seating, designated food truck parking and green space.
EagleRidge Development
Today at 4:00 PM

EagleRidge Development announces the opening of the first mixed-use building at EagleRidge Plaza. EagleRidge Plaza is a $200,000,000 multi-phase master planned development in south Fargo along Veterans Boulevard and 32nd Avenue South that will provide a lively and urban atmosphere to the community with its public plaza that includes a stage, outdoor seating, designated food truck parking and green space.

The first phase of EagleRidge Plaza, completed in 2021, consisted of 2 Class A office buildings with frontage on Veterans Boulevard. The second phase features four mixed-use buildings, each with 12,000 square feet of first floor commercial space and 94 apartments, granting residents the perfect balance of live, work and play. The final phase is expected to include approximately 250 apartments and 24,000 square feet of additional commercial space.

The opening of the first mixed-use building, 5601 EagleRidge Plaza, located at 5601 33rd Avenue South in Fargo, North Dakota, includes a rooftop terrace, clubroom, pet wash, and a 6,000-square-foot fitness center offering steam showers, lockers and a bouldering wall. The first mixed-use building is now leasing and welcoming residents, offering studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments.

Of the 12,000 square feet of commercial space in the first building, only 3,577 square feet of commercial space remains available for lease. Inspire Health & Wellness will open in the second mixed-use building, 3251 EagleRidge Plaza, later this summer, followed by the apartments. The third and fourth buildings will open in 2024, and both have commercial space available.

The complex is poised to be a vibrant destination and thriving hub of activity with over 2,000 people living or working at EagleRidge Plaza.

