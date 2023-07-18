6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Prairie Business

Financial Advisor Brian Fedje receives Edward Jones award for outstanding performance

Fedje,Brian crop.jpg
Brian Fedje
/Submitted
Today at 7:00 AM

Brian Fedje, an Edward Jones financial advisor in the Red River Valley, recently received the firm's exclusive Century Award for outstanding performance during his first five years as a financial advisor with the firm. He was one of only 700 financial advisors firmwide to receive this award.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized for the work I do, work I truly enjoy," Fedje said. "Partnering with individual investors to help them set the stage financially to live their best lives is personally and professionally rewarding. I'm motivated to make a positive impact for my clients and in this community."

Fedje was presented with the award at his Edward Jones regional meeting in Brainerd, MN.

The Edward Jones branch-office business model, with more than 15,000 branches throughout North America, allows the firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors to identify what matters most to each individual client and create personalized strategies, with the goal of developing long-lasting relationships to help keep them on track toward their goals.

Fedje's office is located at 424 Demers Ave in Downtown Grand Forks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fedje and branch office administrator Paige Stallard can be reached at (701) 746-1260. You may also visit Fedje's website at www.edwardjones.com/brian-fedje .

What To Read Next
Litchville-Marion Schools.jpg
Prairie Business
Kraus-Anderson begins $12.6 remodel and addition for Litchville-Marion Schools in Marion, N.D.
1d ago
 · 
By  Carrie McDermott
Prairie People
Prairie Business
Prairie People: Recent hires in our region
4d ago
submitted col-dan oakland1000x1500new.jpg
Prairie Business
Succession planning and procrastination
5d ago
 · 
By  Dan Oakland
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA Football 2019: Drake v North Dakota AUG 31
Members Only
UND Hockey
UND plans to spend nearly $1 million annually in Alston Awards to athletes
3d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Jake Wallin.png
North Dakota
Fargo officer slain in shooting was a 'member of our family,' police chief says
1d ago
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
BIZ-MARIJUANA-MARKET-COULD-BE-BOON-1-MS.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota’s marijuana market could be a boon for other industries, jobs
2d ago
 · 
By  Ryan Faircloth, Brooks Johnson / Star Tribune
07xx23 Ember2.jpg
Community
New manager oversees renovation of The Ember, hoping to reopen late summer or early fall
1d ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson