Financial Advisor Brian Fedje receives Edward Jones award for outstanding performance

Brian Fedje, an Edward Jones financial advisor in the Red River Valley, recently received the firm's exclusive Century Award for outstanding performance during his first five years as a financial advisor with the firm. He was one of only 700 financial advisors firmwide to receive this award.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized for the work I do, work I truly enjoy," Fedje said. "Partnering with individual investors to help them set the stage financially to live their best lives is personally and professionally rewarding. I'm motivated to make a positive impact for my clients and in this community."

Fedje was presented with the award at his Edward Jones regional meeting in Brainerd, Minnesota.

The Edward Jones branch-office business model, with more than 15,000 branches throughout North America, allows the firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors to identify what matters most to each individual client and create personalized strategies, with the goal of developing long-lasting relationships to help keep them on track toward their goals.

Fedje's office is located at 424 Demers Ave in Downtown Grand Forks.