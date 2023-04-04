50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Prairie Business

Essentia Health advances heart disease research through All of Us program

Since national enrollment began in 2018, more than 400,000 participants have joined the program.

A doctor uses a stethoscope listen to the heartbeat of a patient.
A doctor uses a stethoscope to listen to the heartbeat of a patient.
wutwhanfoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sydney Mook
By Sydney Mook
Today at 6:00 PM

Essentia Health is partnering with the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us research program to advance heart disease research.

Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the United States. More than 8,500 people in Minnesota died from heart disease in 2021, Essentia said in a news release. And, Essentia says, scientific advances are key to fighting these conditions and improving outcomes.

Of the program’s participants in Minnesota, 449 of them reported having heart disease. The

All of Us program is a years-long effort aimed at building a diverse health database featuring 1 million, the release said. And its participants are advancing medical research.

“Essentia collaborates with All of Us to help ensure people in Minnesota, including those historically underrepresented in medical research, have the opportunity to participate in this landmark program,” the release said. “Their participation is equipping researchers with data that could lead to more tailored approaches to prevent and treat heart disease, and further our understanding of a range of different diseases and disorders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Across the country, more than 35,000 All of Us participants reported having different heart problems on a survey about their personal health history — including atrial fibrillation, congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, heart attack and heart valve disease, the release noted. The All of Us is one of the largest groups of heart disease patients providing data for research.

Benziger_Catherine_P.jpg
Dr. Catherine Benziger, Essentia Health
Jeff Frey

“Everyone has a health story. For some, it may be high blood pressure or a family history of heart attacks,” said Dr. Catherine Benziger. “By sharing health data with All of Us, participants can contribute to thousands of research studies and help change the trajectory of medical research for generations to come. Researchers are able to use information that participants provide about their health history, lifestyle and where they live, alongside data from electronic health records and DNA, to get a more complete picture of health than has previously been available to study.”

Around 80% of participants represent communities that have been historically underrepresented in medical research, and about half identify with a racial or ethnic minority group, the release said.

Heart disease is responsible for one in five deaths in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. Individuals from racial and ethnic communities historically underrepresented in medical research face a disproportionate toll. In 2018, African-Americans were 30% more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic whites, and American Indians/Alaska Natives were 50% more likely to be diagnosed with coronary heart disease than people who are white, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Sydney Mook
By Sydney Mook
Sydney Mook has been the managing editor at the Herald since April 2021. In her role she edits and assigns stories and helps reporters develop their work for readers.

Mook has been with the Herald since May 2018 and was first hired as the Herald's higher education reporter where she covered UND and other happenings in state higher education. She was later promoted to community editor in 2019.


For story pitches contact her at smook@gfherald.com or call her at 701-780-1134.
What To Read Next
APRIL.PB.HOMESALES.3
Prairie Business
Regional experts weigh in on housing markets in the Dakotas, Minnesota
April 04, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Klinski
4669618+Korrie.jpg
Prairie Business
Welcome to our new editor, Carrie McDermott
April 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
2023 Leaders and Legacies logo XNSP1848 new.jpg
Prairie Business
Prairie Business seeks nominations for 2023’s Leaders & Legacies
March 28, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Carrie McDermott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Interstate 29 I-29 closed gate Hylden road.jpg
Weather
I-29 closes from Grand Forks to South Dakota; travel advisories posted elsewhere
April 04, 2023 06:37 PM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
UND logo
Local
Senators, industry leaders laud developments in space ag, saying 'North Dakota is the place to be'
April 04, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
east grand forks.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks City Council members authorize city engineer to advertise for bids for federal project
April 04, 2023 05:42 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
burgum_budget.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota Gov. Burgum evades questions about speculated presidential run following Iowa trip
April 04, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley