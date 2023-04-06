Education can matter

We hear a lot today about excessive student loans and the high cost of education. Somehow the value of getting an education has been lost in the noise of its high cost. Education is intended to allow individuals to learn or enhance their skills. The more education one has, the more skilled the person is presumed to be at a given profession.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes statistics on employment earnings compared to the level of education achieved. As one would expect, the more education one has (on average), the more income a person generally earns.

In 2022, the average person with a doctoral degree earned twice that of all workers and about 50% more than one with a bachelor’s degree. The average worker without a high school diploma earned about one half of the average of all workers. The unemployment rate is also much higher for those without a high school diploma and as the level of education increases, the average unemployment rate decreases as well.

A recent NBC nightly news report was based on how more employers have stopped requiring college degrees. The report shared that 62% of Americans over 25 years old do not have a bachelor’s degree and one in five employers are reducing or eliminating education requirements for some jobs.

Some individuals do very well in school, but for whatever reason, don’t do so well on the job, creating a mismatch between expectations and actual earnings. Over the years, I have known many straight A students, graduating with accolades, who were not strong performers on the job, simply because they lacked common sense. Similarly, some people are able to get through almost any type of educational training – probably even earn a doctoral degree without being able to function well on the job. In some cases, employers find out their skills do not equate to their claimed level of education.

During a snowstorm not so long ago, I observed a prominent local medical doctor clearing his driveway; no matter how hard he tried or throw the snow he didn’t seem to realize it was not going to work if he kept throwing it into the wind! Having grown up in the area I found this rather amusing. This highly educated person couldn’t figure out how to clear snow from his own driveway. Instead, he kept getting it right back in his face. As a doctor, this man is known to be one of the best in his field and probably earns thousands of dollars in a month. As a snow removal person, he is not worth anything! After a few storms with no success, he hired a snow removal service. He is smart enough to realize his best use of time is being a doctor, not cleaning snow from his driveway.

Regardless of their education, individuals who possess good strong work ethics, desire to succeed, and defined goals, are generally very successful at whatever career they choose.