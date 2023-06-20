Dr. Mary Bell named Dean of DSU’s Beacom College

MADISON, S.D. – Dr. Mary Bell has been named the new Dean of The Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences at Dakota State University (DSU).

“Her leadership, adaptability, character, energy, and connections in the Department of Defense will serve The Beacom College and Dakota State University very well,” said Dr. Rebecca Hoey, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at DSU.

Bell brings 34 years of leadership experience and 13 years of teaching experience to Dakota State. She also has 20 years of service in the U.S. Army, with expertise in aviation and intelligence.

Her experience includes her most recent position as professor and faculty department head of Operational Art and Campaign Planning at the National Defense University, Joint Forces Staff College, Joint Advanced Warfighting School in Norfolk, Virginia, where she taught on topics including cyberspace, intelligence, information, and space considerations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bell has held positions as Assistant Professor at the U.S. Air Force Academy to Open Skies Treaty Mission Commander for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, and Commander of the UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Troop. She has expertise in U.S. energy policy, women, peace, and security issues, as well as Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific relations. In addition to presenting at national conferences, she has been published in several professional journals including the Academic Journal of Joint Forces Staff College, and has several articles pending publication in the Joint Forces Quarterly.

“Dakota State University is a team of exceptional educators, and I could not be more excited to advance academic knowledge and research in computer and cyber sciences with them,” Bell said.

“As Dean, I will strive to facilitate interdisciplinary collaborations, attract additional talented faculty, and build on the university’s partnerships with state and federal government entities and across industry. Working together in those three areas will undoubtedly contribute to the growth of The Beacom College and lead to even greater student outcomes, increasing the reputation of the College and the University, and positioning them for a rising future,” she stated.

Bell, a native of Las Cruces, N.M., has a Ph.D. in International Studies from Old Dominion University, a master’s degree in International Relations from St. Mary’s University (Texas), and a Bachelor’s degree in International Business from New Mexico State University.

Her anticipated start date is July 31. The current Dean, Dr. Pat Engebretson, will transition to a role as Beacom Liaison for Rising II Initiatives. He will also serve as Program Coordinator for the Ph.D. program in Cyber Operations, and will have some teaching duties.