Prairie Business

Digi-Key Electronics Receives Toastmasters’ Corporate Recognition Award

The award recognizes enhancing employee engagement through support of the Toastmasters program.

Toastmaster Ceremony -66.jpg
Digi-Key members of the Brooks Avenue Toastmasters Club with the Corporate Recognition Award from Toastmasters international.
Submitted
Today at 4:00 PM

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – Digi-Key Electronics has received the Corporate Recognition Award from Toastmasters International. The award recognizes enhancing employee engagement through support of the Toastmasters program.

Digi-Key sponsors the Brooks Avenue Toastmasters Club in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, where approximately 190 team members meet to develop and strengthen their communication and leadership skills in a supportive setting with their coworkers. The club offers training on presentation skills, team collaboration and successful team leadership.

Toastmaster Ceremony -13.jpg
Wes Shell, left, Toastmaster District 78 director, hands the award to Dave Doherty, right, Digi-Key president.
Submitted

“Digi-Key is proud to receive this recognition from Toastmasters that highlights our team members’ dedication to growth around communication and leadership skills,” said Shane Zutz, vice president of human resources at Digi-Key. “Our strong employee culture has always been a top priority and this award is another testament to our commitment to employee growth opportunities.”

The award was presented to Digi-Key by Toastmasters International Director Kim Myers who was in town for the 2023 District 78 Hybrid Conference in Fargo. Educational sessions at the conference will focus on leadership and public speaking, and attendees will have the chance to network with other Toastmasters members from neighboring clubs.

“Digi-Key values the success of their associates,” said Myers. "One avenue is improvement of communication and leadership skills of associates through the support of the Brooks Avenue Toastmasters Club.”

The Brooks Avenue Toastmasters Club regularly meets each Tuesday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Digi-Key Electronics. Thief River Falls is also home to the Two Rivers Toastmasters Club, a new, community-based club which is sponsored by Digi-Key.

For more information about Digi-Key and career opportunities, visit the Digi-Key careers website .

