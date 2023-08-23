Dakota Credit Union Foundation raises $25K for CMN Hospital

FARGO, N.D. – The Dakota Credit Union Foundation (Foundation) held its 7th Annual Golf Scramble on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Rose Creek Golf Course in Fargo, North Dakota. The day was dedicated to launching fundraising for a new micro-preemie care unit at Fargo’s Sanford Children’s Hospital, the state’s only Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospital.

More than 80 individuals, making up 20 teams, representing 14 unique credit unions, as well as many business solution partners, and a team of doctors and executives from Sanford Children’s Hospital participated, making this the most successful Foundation Golf Scramble to date.

Thanks to a $5,000 Miracle Match from Co-op Solutions, a surprise contribution of $1,000 from the Red River Chapter of Credit Unions, along with the many sponsors and players, the foundation presented a check to Sanford Children’s Hospital for $25,000. As always, Dakotas’ credit unions are happy to support the kids and the special care provided to sick and injured children at regional CMN Hospitals.

