Dakota Credit Union Association presents Chapter of the Year Award

The Southeast 605 Chapter of credit unions in Sioux Falls, S.D., received the Chapter of the Year Award at the Dakota Credit Union Association (DakCU) awards banquet.

Chapter_of_the_year.JPG
Representatives from multiple Sioux Falls, S.D. area credit unions accept the Chapter of the Year Award.
Handout
Today at 12:00 PM

Fargo, N.D. – The Southeast 605 Chapter of credit unions in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, received the Chapter of the Year Award at the Dakota Credit Union Association (DakCU) awards banquet that was recently held at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Fargo, North Dakota. This award recognizes one credit union chapter in North or South Dakota for its outstanding achievements in advocacy, communication, education, and community involvement.

This year, the winner was selected because of their strong commitment to the credit union philosophy of “people helping people.” This is demonstrated by the chapter’s outstanding charity golf tournament where they raised over $11,000 for Feeding South Dakota, in addition to supporting the Dakota Credit Union Foundation’s golf outing, state-wide and national advocacy efforts, International Credit Union Day, and other community events.

The Southeast 605 Chapter activities include following credit unions from the Sioux Falls area: Black Hills FCU; Bluestone FCU; Dakotaland FCU; East River FCU; Explorers FCU; First Century FCU; Levo FCU; M-O FCU; Vermillion FCU; and Voyage FCU.

