Dakota Credit Union announces individual achievement awards

Fargo, N.D. – During the Dakota Credit Union Association awards banquet that was held at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Fargo, North Dakota, three Dakota credit union professionals were recognized for their outstanding individual achievements.

Kevin Kleingartner, vice president of Asset Protection, Railway Credit Union (Mandan, N.D.), received the Professional of the Year Award. This prestigious award honors one credit union professional each year from North or South Dakota for their contributions to advance the credit union movement in their state and the nation by helping to craft an environment that allows credit unions to grow and prosper, to better serve their members.

David Neff, internal auditor and financial specialist at Railway Credit Union (Bismarck, N.D.), received the Emerging Leader of the Year Award. This award recognizes one credit union employee each year from North or South Dakota showing proven dedication and enthusiasm for the credit union movement by executing the credit union mission and guiding in new directions that enhance the overall vision of their organization.

Larry Peterson, volunteer at Coteau Valley FCU (Sisseton, S.D.), was named Volunteer of the Year. This award goes to one volunteer each year that has selflessly contributed time, effort, and talent to the development of the credit union movement in their state. Volunteers are an integral part of the credit union movement, and their contributions resonate throughout the credit union community by illuminating the most important part of the credit union structure.