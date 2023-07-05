Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Prairie Business

Celebrating our region’s top leaders

Carrie3 -for PB.jpg
Carrie McDermott
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Carrie McDermott
Today at 7:00 AM

Prairie Business honors the top executives in our region this month with our Leaders & Legacies awards. It’s an exciting time for us as we read numerous nominations of exceptional leaders in business and narrow that field down to the cream of the crop.

In this edition we feature seven who have made significant contributions as leaders or who have left a legacy of service. They are CEOs, presidents and founders of companies and organizations in our region. They each have a long list of accomplishments and possess qualities and behaviors that set them apart from the rest.

To be a good leader and leave a lasting legacy means being a good listener, being fair and inclusive, being supportive, being daring, setting good examples and understanding the needs of their respective company and industry. It means being innovative, creative, constructive, resourceful and flexible. Committing to being a lifelong learner is also key to being a successful leader.

The leaders and legacies we honor this year have started and grown successful companies, given back to their communities, inspired their teams and are purpose driven. Leadership and legacy roles include teaching, guiding, encouraging, innovating, experimenting and continually learning.

Later in September, Prairie Business will hold a celebratory event to recognize these top leaders along with those who have been recognized in its 40 Under 40 and Top 25 Women in Business.

This month we also take a look at the importance of addressing mental health at work. One in five Americans experiences mental illness every year. The American Psychological Association 2022 Work and Wellbeing Survey reports that workers appreciate and seek mental health support in the workplace.

Since employment is recognized as a key social determinant of health, we asked area companies to share how they’re creating mental-health friendly workplaces.

In addition, we have excellent columns by experts in their fields to help business leaders explore new ideas that may help them in their industries.

Please join Prairie Business in congratulating all of this year’s Leaders & Legacies award recipients and thank them for their innovation, dedication and commitment to our region to make it a better place to live and work.

Until next time,

Carrie McDermott

I look forward to hearing from you at cmcdermott@prairiebusinessmagazine.com or 701-780-1276.

By Carrie McDermott
Carrie McDermott joined Prairie Business magazine in March 2023. She covers business industry trends in North Dakota, South Dakota and west central Minnesota. Email address: cmcdermott@prairiebusinessmagazine.com.
