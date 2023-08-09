Addition on track for growing RESPEC corporate office

An addition to the corporate headquarters of RESPEC, a global leader in geoscience, engineering, data, and integrated technology solutions for major industry sectors, is underway in Rapid City, South Dakota. The expanding company has more than 500 employees across the United States.

The 17,000-square-foot addition will house both open and private offices, a training room, break room and restrooms, along with a lab and storage space. Jeremy Altman, principal architect at Architecture, Inc., Rapid City, gave an update on the project, which is being built by Dean Kurtz Construction, also of Rapid City.

Foundations are being completed and walls are beginning to go up at the site. / Courtesy Architecture Inc.

“This building is a result of their growing staff,” Altman said of RESPEC.

The two-level addition connects to the existing building with an elevated walkway or “skybridge.”

“The client RESPEC provided the engineering – it was an unusual situation. Normally the consultants work for us,” Altman said. “In this case the owner also provides structural mechanical engineering. High-performance systems are very important to them.”

The acoustic systems in open areas are high performing and more insulation was used than code requires, he said.

Recognizing natural light as important to the client, architectural elements were designed that will block the sun when it gets low but will still allow indirect lighting that employees can get benefits from without having to draw the blinds.

The foundations were about finished by mid-July, and then steel framing columns and beams will be brought in and installed.

Another view of construction at RESPEC's corporate office in Rapid City, S.D. / Courtesy Architects Inc.

“They hope to be mostly, if not fully, enclosed by winter and then can start on the interior,” Altman said.

This is the first project between RESPEC and Architecture, Inc., but both have the contractor in common, Altman said.

Architecture, Inc. specializes in schools and health care facilities, but works on a range of projects primarily in South Dakota, and does some work in surrounding states.

Altman said what differentiates Architecture, Inc., from others is that they’re very good at listening to their clients and being able to bring suggestions and ideas the clients may not have thought of. That collaboration between client and architect can often bring about new solutions.

The best part of his job is helping people in the community through design, he said.

“So often they’re telling us they’re making things work but don’t realize how much they’re fighting against their spaces, so to speak. Good design really makes a difference,” he said.

Driving around town and seeing the projects he’s worked on and understanding how it’s helped the people who work in that space is rewarding, he said.

The RESPEC office addition is expected to be completed in May 2024.