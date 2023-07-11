4 steps to building your digital future

A version of this insight first appeared on EideBailly.com

Trina Michels

Organizations are focused on being more customer-centric, innovative and sustainable. Yet their technology capabilities often prevent their success. Piecemeal solutions have led to constraints on integration capabilities and the lack of a data strategy.

It’s time to prioritize and strategize for new opportunities. Here are four steps to align your digital future.

1. Start with outcomes.

Organizations that rely on the IT department to spearhead technology initiatives do not get the results they want at the pace they desire. This is often because the IT department doesn’t have a full view of the overall desired business outcomes.

Successful digital futures are the result of input from all areas of the organization. A diversified team of IT staff, business experts and executive leadership — with support and buy-in from each department in your organization — will help ensure business outcomes are met.

2. Take inventory of your tech.

Recent research shows that, on average, an organization has 254 software as a service (SaaS) solutions in their tech stack. Yet, less than half of these app licenses are actually being used on a regular basis. Additionally, the same study found organizations often had five or more tools belonging in the same category.

Cutting waste is imperative if you’re looking to get the maximum value out of your investments. Begin by taking a thorough inventory of your current software.



What do we have?

What is it capable of?

What are we using it for?

3. Evaluate your data strategy.

As the role of the financial office has evolved, top-performing CFOs are defining a data strategy that gives them the speed and agility to respond to the new demands and needs of the rest of the executive suite.

Since apparel company and Eide Bailly client Black Clover implemented their data strategy, they have grown over 400%. They have attributed that growth to the visibility of their data, which allows them to not only react with speed but to proactively plan and forecast for the future. Their CEO, Mike Lichtie, says “ If you want to scale your business, you’ve got to be able to see it.”

4. Align your tech strategy with your business strategy.

Once you’ve taken account of your software inventory and data capabilities, it’s time to overlay it with your business strategy. Ask yourself:



What is the overall vision of our organization?

How does our current technology landscape help or harm in achieving the vision of our organization?

What does the dream state of our technology look like?

Are our current systems flexible enough to support our growth and expansion goals?

Move Forward with Confidence

Move Forward with Confidence

Leaders often struggle to identify blind spots in their own organizations. Look for partners who can help you create a strategic business and technology transformation roadmap for where you want to go.


